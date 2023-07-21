Annu Kapoor Slams Nitesh Tiwari Over His Film On Ramayana, Asks 'Who is He?'

Om Raut’s directorial film Adipurush, which was adapted from the epic, Ramayana, crushed the much-hyped hopes of the audience and critics with its flawed scripting, dialogues of the iconic characters and VFX. And now, all eyes are on Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film based on the same mythological epic. The film is said to be featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as Goddess Sita and Lord Ram respectively. Amid all the buzz, veteran actor Annu Kapoor has shared his opinion on the filmmaker’s idea and took a dig at the director’s idea.

In an interview with AajTak, when Annu Kapoor was informed that Nitesh Tiwari was making a film on the Ramayana, the Dream Girl actor didn’t hold back and said, “Who is Nitesh Tiwari? What is his claim to fame? Insulting Hindu religion? His is making a film? He will be beaten by shoes. No one should insult any religion in this volatile situation."

He also added that this is not the time for such analysis as society hasn’t reached that level. He also mentioned that he (Nitesh Tiwari) doesn’t have a rational perspective to comment on religion.

In a recent conversation with Zoom Entertainment, the Dangal director was asked if he is concerned about the controversies after the backlash Adipurush received. Nitesh simply said that he is also a consumer of the content that he creates and if he is not going to offend himself then his very confident that he might not end up offending anybody else.

According to the rumour mills, Nitesh Tiwari will reportedly cast Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, to name a few prominent actors in the upcoming fantasy drama film.

Currently, Nitesh Tiwari, who is known for critically acclaimed films like Chhichhore, Chillar Party and Bhootnath Returns, is currently riding the wave of Bawaal which has opened to mixed reviews from both critics and the audience.

On the other hand, Annu Kapoor was last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s original, Crash Course. He will be next seen in Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday. He also has Hum Do Humare Baarah and Sab Moh Maya Hai in the pipeline.