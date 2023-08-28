Anoop Menon Confirms ‘Beautiful 2’ But This Actor Won't Be A Part Of Sequel

One of the most popular films in the Malayalam film industry, Beautiful, which was released in 2011, will now have a sequel. Beautiful was directed by VK Prakash and produced by Anoop Menon. The film starred Anoop Menon, Jayasurya, and Meghana Raj in the lead roles and received a great response from the audience. Now, the makers have announced the sequel to the film. Anoop Menon made the official announcement of the film and mentioned that Jayasurya will no longer play the lead character.

Anoop Menon uploaded a post on his social media and made the official announcement of Beautiful 2. He wrote, “Badusha Productions and Yes cinema company Announce BEAUTIFUL 2… joining vkp and yours truly would be the same super talented technicians jomon t john, mahesh narayanan, ajay mangad, mridul nair, vinay govind, sajimon and ratheesh vega who were part of Beautiful 1… however this time jaysurya won’t be part of the cast and he will be replaced by another suitable actor in accordance with the new story and script… shooting will commence in Vancouver by January 2024."

VK Prakash will be directing the sequel as well, while Anoop Menon will also play an important role. But the details of the rest of the cast have not been revealed yet. Jomon T. John will handle the cinematography, while Ratheesh Vega will compose the music. The makers have also released a title poster, which has received a great response from the audience. The makers have also announced that the shooting of the film will commence in January in Vancouver, Canada, next year.

The first part, Beautiful, was a story that revolved around the camaraderie between a quadriplegic man and a musician. The story of the film and its music left an indelible mark on the audience, and the performances by the actors were highly appreciated. Now, the fans are quite excited after the official announcement was made regarding its sequel.