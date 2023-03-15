Upendra Rao-starrer Kabzaa has become the talk of the town with only days to go before its release. The period action drama has raised huge expectations among viewers ahead of its release on March 17. According to sources, a new update about the movie has come to the forefront. Lakshmana fame Kannada actor Anoop Revanna will feature in the movie. He will be reportedly seen in an important role in this R Chandru-directorial period film.

According to the latest reports, Anoop will play Upendra Rao’s right-hand man in Kabzaa. He will be seen playing the role of Uppi’s friend and will be supposedly donning a retro-style look.

With only a few days left to catch the cinematic marvel at the theatres, the film’s pre-bookings have started. The film’s team is reportedly planning to release the film in around 4,000 theatres in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

According to OTT Play, despite director R Chandru initially intending to release the movie in 6,000 theatres, he ultimately settled on 4,000 due to David F Sandberg’s Shazam! Fury of the Gods releasing on the same day.

R Chandru will also distribute the film in Karnataka. He has also recruited circulation accomplices for different centres. The film has also been granted distribution rights in several states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Punjab, as well as in some other portions of North India. Producer Vikas Sahani is accountable for acquiring Kabzaa’s dubbing rights.

The movie has received U/A approval from the censor board. The digital rights to Kabzaa’s Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam versions have been sold to Amazon Prime Video, while Colors Kannada has purchased the TV rights to the Kannada version. The Hindi adaptation of Kabzaa is also likely to receive interest from Amazon Prime Video. The film also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Kiccha Sudeep, and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles.

