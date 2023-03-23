Anshula Kapoor has shared a poignant message on body positivity. The sister of Arjun Kapoor, who has impressed fans with her weight loss journey, took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from her recent photoshoot along with an empowering message. In the pictures, Ansula is seen donning a black off-shoulder body suit. She completed her look with a curly hairdo and minimal makeup. Along with the photos, she wrote “Over the years, I’ve endlessly told myself that bodysuits aren’t flattering for my body shape. I’ve stopped myself from wearing them more times than I can count.”

Anshula mentioned that she had come to a realization at the beginning of the current year. She expressed that there are many things she never allowed herself to explore previously, but she now recognizes that there is a lot of concealed happiness in attempting those things at least once. She concluded by saying, “Still learning and trying not to let my stretch marks, cellulite, tummy rolls etc get the best of me and my insecurities. This is me just letting my curls loose, having the best time with the team I trust most, and loving every minute of it.”

As soon as she shared the post online, her family and friends cheered for her in the comments section. Cousin Rhea Kapoor wrote: “We want the close ups!" while sister Janhvi Kapoor dropped fiery icons.

Fans also loved Anshula Kapoor's body-positivity caption. One of the users wrote, “Anshula, you made a lot of people feel free. I'm one of them.” Another user wrote, “The hair, the bodysuit, the confidence- Everything!” One more user wrote, “This is so inspirational.”

Check out the post below:

Earlier, Anshula Kapoor amazed her fans by walking on the runway for a renowned designer Mohit Rai at Lakme Fashion Week. Arjun Kapoor posted a video on his Instagram account, where Anshula is confidently walking the ramp, while the actor, sitting in the audience, gets up and shows his support for his younger sister by cheering and giving her a flying kiss. Arjun then penned a heartfelt caption addressing their late mother, Mona Shourie. He wrote, “Hope you are watching her today and smiling mom… Missed having you there to see what your daughter has grown up to become… Proud of you Ansh… you inspire me to never give up." Watch the video below:

Anshula and Arjun Kapoor share a great sibling bond and often support each other through shout-out posts on social media.

Read all the Latest Movies News here