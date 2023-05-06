Anshula Kapoor's Powerful Message About Self-Acceptance Is What We All Need

Anshula Kapoor’s Instagram posts have been inspiring fans and followers to embrace self-love and acceptance. She recently scrolled through her phone and stumbled upon a set of pictures that had been sitting in her drafts for weeks. She hesitated for a moment, unsure of whether or not to hit the post button. With a newfound sense of courage, she decided to share these images with the world.

In a heartfelt message along with the pictures, Anshula Kapoor opened up about her struggles with body image and self-esteem issues, confessing that she had always felt insecure about her appearance. Anshula shared that she had reservations about her curly hair, stretch marks, and the shape of her lips and chin. However, she also revealed how she had learned to appreciate and accept herself, recognizing that her unique features make her who she is. The post encourages readers to embrace their differences and love their imperfections.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

Further, Anshula Kapoor reflected on how difficult it can be to focus on the positives rather than the negatives in life and questioned “At what point do we begin to change that?”

“I think I quite like this side of me that allows myself to celebrate every part of me that may never be ‘conventional,’ but it all comes together to make me uniquely ME,” she concluded.

Anshula Kapoor’s cousin and actress Sonam Kapoor, re-shared the post on her Instagram Stories and admired her confidence. Anshula’s powerful message about self-love resonated with social media users, who found her words inspiring. A user wrote, “I was always a chubby kid from my childhood and I can relate to every word u say. But to me u looked perfect from always, I use to adore u since the time I have known u that how u carry yourself. How do u dress up and all. Looking to your transformation pics was a cherry on cake. But Anshula u were the cake for me even before. Just realising how we see our negatives when so many people are there who seeing us as their positives.”

Another wrote, “You’re amazing just the way you are. You inspire me and everyone around you everyday. I’m so glad you posted this today.”

In her personal life, Anshula Kapoor has been making headlines as she recently confirmed her relationship with screenwriter Rohan Thakkar. The actor took to Instagram to share a picture of the two smiling and gazing into each other’s eyes, captioned “366" with a white heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

Anshula’s relationship with Rohan was speculated earlier when she shared multiple pictures from her Thailand vacation. However, when asked about it by Hindustan Times, she politely declined to comment or discuss it with the media, requesting that her privacy be respected.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here