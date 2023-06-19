Anshuman Jha On Most Challenging Part About Lakadbaggha, 'It Was The Action, Because....'

Earlier this year, Victor Mukherjee came up with an action-thriller film Lakadbaggha starring Anshuman Jha, Ridhi Dogra, Milind Soman and Paresh Pahuja. The film saw a vigilante who is on a mission to bust down an evil racket revolving around the dogs of Kolkata. Anshuman Jha who played the protagonist Arjun Bakshi went on to bag the prestigious Best Actor Award at the HBO South Asian International Film Festival for his delicate and fierce portrayal. As the film is all set to have a world digital premiere on Zee5 on June 30, Anshuman Jha exclusively spoke with News18 Showsha where he shared some interesting anecdotes from the film.

When asked about the most difficult part while shooting the film, Anshuman explained, “The action - hands down. Because we wanted to make a raw, balls-to-the walls film with the martial arts form Krav-Maga in it. No body doubles, no wire work - everyone doing their own stunts. The training for everyone, the prep and the safety during shoot was a big challenge. Because it isn’t just physical, it was mental too. Creating an environment where we just didnt do a job but did a good job. Every second, every hour, every day."

Not only did Anshuman act in the film but he was als the producer. Revealing about how he struck a balance between these two roles, the actor shared, “It’s been tough. I have been an assistant director, I have done loads of theatre so preparing is a BIG part of my existence. The process has to be a memorable one for the team & when I produce I do everything I dream of as an actor in projects. The process is important. Producing is a thankless job but I have always been inspired by Ben Affleck, Clint Eastwood, Aamir Khan & the like who hand pick concepts, develop it, put it together and serve it."

He further added, “Passion is at the core of it. It takes time, effort but it is all worth it because I love films. I am a student of cinema and feel alive being on a film set, telling stories. So I am grateful to be able to see through projects from a mere thought in my head to viewing it on the big screen. It’s satisfying. I will die one day but these films will live forever so the idea is to give something original to the audience which is equally entertaining - with each outing."

As per News18 Showsha review of the film, “This unconventional Victor Mukherjee film, which boasts of an extraordinary storyline, might be bereft of a nuanced execution especially in regards to its momentum, but it rightly makes for a fascinating watch partly because the vigilante genre that has been attempted before through films like Bhavesh Joshi Superhero had more or less crumbled for the lack of making a considerable impact. With all the gaping cracks there is to its credit, Lakadbaggha will entertain you with its scrupulousness, an out-of-the-ordinary plot and top-notch performances."