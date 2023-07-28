Anshuman Jha's Directorial Debut Starring Rasika Dugal Lord Curzon Ki Haveli To Have It's World Premiere Here

The Directorial debut of actor Anshuman Jha - the much talked about black comedy thriller “Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’ (Lord Curzon’s Manor) - starring Arjun Mathur, Rasika Dugal, Paresh Pahuja, Zoha Rahman & Tanmay Dhaninia - will have its World Premiere as the ‘Centrepiece Spotlight Film’ (Official Selection - Out Of Competition) at the prestigious IFFM 2023, Australia.

Written by the award winning Bikas Mishra - the film is a revealatory tale about the Asian diaspora in the UK & is the first mainstream Indian feature film to be shot on a single lens. The film was shot in the UK last year & it is touted as a unique new age cinema experience for worldwide audiences. Paolo Bertolin - Selection Committee - Venice International Film Festival has opined it as “Lord Curzon Ki Haveli is a cinematic work that muses over identity & gender in a very contemporary way, within the framework of an entertaining mystery."

Anshuman, who has openly spoken about being inspired by International Artists who are multi-faceted like Bradley Cooper, Ben Affleck, etc, now joins the illustrious band of Actor-Filmmakers in India like Kangana Ranaut, Farhan Akhtar who are simultaneously seen in both capacities as leading actors & film makers.

Says Anshuman “I am thrilled to present ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’ at Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2023. I thank the jury at IFFM 2023 for selecting us as the ‘Centrepiece Spotlight’. And I am very grateful to my team(cast&crew) & Golden Ratio Films for their trust & support through this challenging but memorable experience. We are excited to start the film’s festival festival run in Australia & I hope the audience enjoys this cinematic journey. I hope Mr.Alfred Hitchcock is blessing us from there as this is my homage to him.”

Adding to this, Rasika said, “I am delighted that our film is premiering at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne which always has a discerning audience with an appetite for fun! It was an absolute joy collaborating with, and playing off, my co-actors who helped me experience Ira in a very special way - a woman who navigates and negotiates patriarchy with an undeniable spirit and with a sense of mischief. I hope the film resonates with the audience”.

Produced by Golden Ratio Films & First Ray Films - it has its UK Premiere, American Premiere and Indian Premiere lined up - post which it will see a worldwide release in the coming winter.