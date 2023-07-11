Ante Sundharaniki To The Sanjay Leela Bhansali Directorial, Films Rashmika Mandanna Rejected

Actress Rashmika Mandanna is currently the talk of the tinsel town for her much-anticipated films Animal and Pushpa: The Rule- Part 2. She has emerged as one of the rising luminaries in the Indian cinema. Fans appreciate the actress for her charming presence on screen. She has shown her acting prowess in several films in recent years but rejected over 50 scripts in the last five years. Let’s have a look at some of them-

Ante Sundharaniki- The makers had first approached Rashmika to play the female lead in Ante Sundharaniki written and directed by Vivek Athreya. Rashmika rejected the offer and the Malayalam actress Nazriya Nazim chimed in to play the female lead in this Telugu release. Released on June 10, 2022, Ante Sundharaniki was successful in entertaining the audiences.

Bangarraju - Rashmika was first slated to essay the role of Naga Lakshmi opposite Naga Chaitanya in Bangarraju. Actress Krithi Shetty stepped in to play that character after Rashmika rejected the offer. This Kalyan Krishna-directed film was penned by Krishna himself along with Satyanand. Released on January 14, 2022, Bangarraju received mixed to poor reviews on the release.

Game Changer - Makers were keen to cast Rashmika opposite Ram Charan in the much talked about film Game Changer but she declined to work on it citing date issues. Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has been roped in to enact opposite Ram Charan. Directed by S Shankar, Game Changer is currently in the post-production stage. It is expected to hit the big screens in April 2024.

4. Maha Samudram - Producers were interested to rope in Samantha Ruth Prabhu to portray the character of Maha Lakshmi in this film. They had Rashmika next in their mind after Samantha rejected that offer. As things turned out, Rashmika also rejected to work in this film and Aditi Rao Hydari played the role of Maha Lakshmi. Directed by Ajay Bhupathi, MahaSamudram was released on October 14, 2021, and was a disappointment at the box office.

5. An Unknown Sanjay Leela Bhansali Film- Rashmika had also declined to work in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film as well. That project was also dropped later due to unknown reasons.