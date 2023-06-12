Anu Malik Reveals Javed Akhtar Objected Use Of 'Check That' In Main Hoon Na Qawwali Song

Main Hoon Na starring Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Amrita Rao and Zayed Khan was one of the most popular films. Fans not only loved the songs but also the storyline. However, recently Anu Malik opened up about the hit Qawwali song from the film. He disclosed that Javed Akhtar had objected to the inclusion of ‘Check that or like that’ in the lyrics and walked out.

In a recent podcast with ANI, Anu Malik said that he came up with the words ‘Check that, like that’ while composing the tune of Tumse Milke Dil Ka. But during the making of the song, when he narrated the tune with these words, Javed Akhtar didn’t take too kindly to the inclusion of English in a qawwali. “’Ye words koi qawwali mein hote hain?’ Javed Saab said and walked out,” recalled Anu. But it was Farah who convinced him. Farah told Javed Saab, ‘No, Anu is right. I want a ‘funky qawwali’.”

To note, Main Hoon Na was released in 2004 and was directed by Farah Khan. The film also stars Sunil Shetty and Naseeruddin Shah. The film received 12 nominations, including Best Film, Best Director (Farah), Best Actor (Shah Rukh), Best Supporting Actress (Rao), Best Supporting Actor (Zayed) and Best Villain (Shetty), winning Best Music Director (Anu Malik). The film was a huge hit at the box office.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Siddharth Anand’s directorial Pathaan. This film also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and broke all box office records. He will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu and Atlee’s Jawan alongside Nayanthara. Reportedly, Jawan also has a cameo of Deepika Padukone. Apart from this, SRK has also started shooting for his special cameo in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3.