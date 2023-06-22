Anubhav Sinha Birthday: Afwaah, Bheed to Freedom Radio, Latest and Upcoming Movies of the Filmmaker

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ANUBHAV SINHA: Film Director Anubhav Sinha turns 58 today. He is widely recognised for his exceptional work in movies such as Dus, Ra. One, and Tum Bin. Anubhav Sinha initially pursued a career as an engineer in New Delhi before relocating to Mumbai to follow his passion for the film industry. His journey began as an assistant director under the guidance of Pankaj Parashar.

In 2001, he marked his directorial debut with the film Tum Bin. He is not just an amazing director, but also a great writer and producer. Let’s take a look at his latest and upcoming films which will surely be a treat to watch.

ANUBHAV SINHA’S LATEST MOVIES

Afwaah

The movie was brought to life through the combined efforts of producers Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar, who own Benaras Media Works and T-Series Films, respectively. The talented cast includes Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhumi Pednekar, and Sumeet Vyas. It was written and directed by Sudhir Mishra. Faraaz

Faraaz is set during the 2016 Dhaka terrorist attack. It revolves around the story of Faraaz Ayaz Hussain, a Bangladeshi American student, who bravely tries to protect his friends during the terrifying incident. The movie features a talented cast, including Juhi Babbar, Aamir Ali Aditya Rawal, Zahan Kapoor, Jatin Sarin, and Pallak Lalwani. Based on a real event, the film vividly portrays the Holey Artisan Bakery attack that shook Bangladesh in July 2016. It premiered at the BFI London Film Festival on 15th October 2022 and was later released in India on 3rd February 2023. Bheed

Bheed was released on March 24. The film, written, directed, and produced by Anubhav Sinha, takes place during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown in India, exploring the impact on society. Rajkummar Rao shines in the lead role, supported by talented actors such as Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Ashutosh Rana, Pankaj Kapur, and Kritika Kamra.

ANUBHAV SINHA’S UPCOMING MOVIES