Anubhav Sinha Says His Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Ra One Was 'Harshly Judged' During Its Release

Back in 2011, Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated sci-fi film Ra.One bombed at the box office, once it released. The film which was high on VFX, failed to intrigue the audiences at the theatres. However of late, with films like Brahmastra, and the upcoming mythological Adipurush, which heavily rely on VFX, viewers have often compared these film with that of Ra.One and opined that the 2011 film was way ahead of it’s times with graphics and good-quality VFX creation.

Anubhav Sinha, who helmed Ra.One starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor recently spoke about the same. While speaking with DNA, he shared that, “I am a big believer of how long a film lives determines its legacy. The fact that a film that was so harshly judged and criticised 12 years back lives on online with people calling it ahead of its time speaks volumes. Then, that is the film’s success and it gives me a lot of happiness.”

When asked if Ra.One was too harshly judged back then, the filmmaker said, “It’s not for me to say this because I would always find criticism harsher. But if someone not involved with the film says it was harsh, I would obviously latch on to that.”

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor, Ra.One also starred Arjun Rampal as the supervillain in the film. Despite the film earning over 100 crores at the box office, it was declared a failure due to its over-the-top production costs.

Anubhav Sinha’s last directorial Bheed released on March 2023. It stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role along with Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Ashutosh Rana, Pankaj Kapur and Kritika Kamra. While the film earned rave reviews from fans and critics, it was declared a commercial failure.

Speaking of Adipurush, the pan-India film is all set to release on June 16, 2023. The film stars Kriti Sanon, Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film is based on the mythological story of Ramayana.