Anup Jalota's 70th Birthday Bash With Sonu Nigam, Mika Singh; See Pics And Videos

Bhajan Samraat Anup Jalota turned 70 on July 29 and singer Sonu Nigam turned 50 the next day, July 30. Anup Jalota threw a huge birthday party in Mumbai. The singer celebrated his birthday with his industry friends. Some of the notable people who graced Anup Jalota’s birthday bash were Bhushan Kumar, Sunidhi Chauhan, Mika Singh, Shabana Azmi, Jeetendra, Jackie Shroff, Anu Malik, Roop Kumar Rathod, Salim Merchant and veteran singer Nitin Mukesh, among others.

The night was no less than a concert. Anup Jalota shared a series of videos and photos on his Instagram handle. The veteran singer went live from the celebrations, where he, Sonu and Mika Singh were seen singing Bollywood songs including Mere Sapno Ki Rani’s title track to Tenu Leke from Salaam E Ishq.

In the next video, the singers were seen performing and enjoying the stage. “Happy birthday to the most special soul- Sonu Nigam! Your ability to touch people’s hearts and souls is so inspiring and heavenly. May God bless you with all the happiness and success you desire. You truly are a blessing to us all; a God-sent energy that fills us with joy and love. Wishing you the best on this special day!” Anup penned a long note in the caption of his birthday post for Sonu.

Anup Jalota also shared a series of pictures from the night. In the pictures, he can be posing with Sonu Nigam with a bouquet of red roses. Anup Jalota can be seen in a black Pathani Suit with white threaded work while for the night, Sonu Nigam donned a black tux. In the next frames, they both are posing with their friends from the film industry. The veteran singer also added a series of pictures of him cutting the cake with his students.

Writing a gratitude note in the caption, Anup said, “Celebrating my birthday and my bestie Sonu’s birthday together - it’s a double celebration! All smiles and laughter, a day filled with fun and joy, I’m so thankful to share these moments with my favourite person. Here’s to making more memories together!"

On Thursday, Anup Jalota shared a picture from the birthday celebrations in which he and Sonu Nigam can be seen singing together. He captioned the post, “Celebrating each other’s birthdays and singing happy birthday songs - happy birthday to us."

According to Times Of India, the singers took to the stage and music reverberated in the hall till the wee hours of Sunday morning.