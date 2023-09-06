Anupam Kher Announces His 540th Project, Shares First Look From Canadian Film Calorie

Anupam Kher, a highly experienced actor with a remarkable career spanning decades, continues to captivate audiences with his unparalleled performances in both Hindi and other regional language films. With a discerning eye for selecting projects, he consistently offers fresh and engaging content to his fans. Recently, the actor made an exciting announcement via his social media platform, offering a sneak peek of his appearance in an upcoming Candian film. Anupam Kher is set to take on a significant role in Eisha Marjara’s eagerly awaited film titled Calorie. The film will explore the life and experiences of a Sikh-Canadian family.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Anupam Kher posted a monochrome still showcasing his look in the film. He is seen as an old Sikh man, Mohan, sporting a turban and a thick beard on his face. The other pictures he posted show some of the team members and a snap of his script. In the caption, the actor wrote, “Happy to share that I have started the shoot of my 540th project! Calorie is an Canadian film directed by critically acclaimed Canadian director Eisha Marjara and produced by Joe Balass. The film is shot in Amritsar and Montreal! The script of this human tragedy tugged at my heart deeply. Some stories need to be told!"

Anupam Kher’s fans seemed quite excited with the update on his new film. Most of them are eagerly waiting for the film to hit theatres. One of them wrote, “Great sir..we will be waiting," “All the best," said another. A fan also praised his versatility and wrote, “Hats off to you sir..the variation in roles makes you a unique actor."

Calorie follows three generations of women who face challenges during their trip to India. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1985 Air India bombings. Eisha Marjara has written and directed this film, while Joe Balass produced it. Ellora Patnaik, Shanaya Dhillon-Birmhan, Ashley Ganger, Anupam Kher, and Peter Miller will star in this project. The movie is being produced under the banner of Compass Productions and supported by Telefilm Canada and the Canada Media Fund. Reportedly, the project also has the involvement of CBC, ATN, and Hollywood Suite.

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher has other riveting projects in the pipeline as well, such as The Vaccine War. Recently, he also commented on whether a sequel to the 2013 film Special 26 was on the cards or not. The actor revealed that he has been talking to Neearaj Pandey about it but there is no confirmation yet. “I’ve been after him to make a sequel to Special 26. He keeps making multiple seasons of his web shows, and he should make a second part of Special 26 too because it deserves a sequel. But it seems like he isn’t excited to make it (laughs). Hopefully, it will happen soon," said Anupam Kher. The actor was recently seen in Neeraj Pandey’s web series, The Freelancer.