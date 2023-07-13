Anupam Kher Drops First Look From His 539th Film, Netizens Joke If He Is Featuring In 'Naagin 7'

Anupam Kher was recently in the news as he amazed the Internet with his new look as the great poet Rabindranath Tagore. Now, the veteran actor has yet again surprised his fans by revealing a few details about his ‘539th film’. On Thursday, The Kashmir Files actor took to his Instagram handle to share a majestic photo of himself, seemingly from the sets of his new film.

In the photo, Anupam Kher can be seen sitting on a throne adorned with golden-coloured snake statues. He is wearing a period costume and holding an ornamented staff. The photo hints that the actor’s upcoming movie will be related to fantasy and history, as the overall mood of the photo looks grand and royal. In the post, Anupam Khere revealed that his 539th film is not a mythological epic but will be India’s biggest multi-language fantasy film.

“ANNOUNCEMENT: My 539th film is! not based on mythology or any of our great epics. But certainly India’s biggest Multi language fantasy film and you know the subject very well.😬. The makers will announce the details on 24th of August! In the meantime you can share your guesses with me!!! Jai Ho! 😍😬😬😍 #539th #Film #Fantasy," he wrote.

Check out the post here:

The veteran actor asked his fans to guess his new role, and they filled his comment section with amusing responses. One fan guessed, “I am guessing… This is Chandra kanta and you are play Shivdatt Role Sir" to which Anupam replied, “Good guess! But not true!", whereas one user funnily remarked, “Naagin 7 colors tv". Many fans believe that the film will be related to the Nagas, while others are just excited to see him back on screen. A fan expressed his eagerness and wrote, “You can play any role.. Negative or positive so convincingly that whatever it is, will be great to watch… Provided the story is worth your calibre"

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher will soon also be seen in Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency, which will hit theatres in November this year. In the movie, he will play the role of political leader Jayapraksh Narayan. Anupam Kher also has Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War and Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino in the pipeline.