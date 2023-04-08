Anupam Kher Records As Anurag Basu Cooks 'Hot And Tempting' Egg Dosa For Him; Watch

After Uunchai, Kartikeya 2 and The Kashmir Files, Anupam Kher will be seen in Anurag Basu’s film Metro In Dino, an addition to the film-maker’s critically acclaimed film Life In A Metro. While the shooting for the same has been going on at a steady pace, fans of Anupam Kher eagerly wait for him to update them with the progress. Maintaining that trajectory, Anupam Kher shared a rather ‘delectable’ clip on Saturday.

The veteran actor took to his Instagram handle to post a video of his director Anurag Basu whipping up a sweltering plate of anda dosa for him. The two can be seen interacting on the sets of their film. The clip captured Anupam Kher urging everyone on the floor to remain silent since Anurag Basu was busy honing his culinary skills. Meanwhile, the actor narrated all the important process of cooking the delicious dish. The camera also pans and momentarily captures several people standing on the sets. Anupam Kher also tried to help Basu by attempting to open the seal of tightly shut bottle of oil. Anurag Basu compensated it with adding butter to his dish.

The Ludo film maker then proceeded to present the dish to Anupam Kher, who asked everyone to clap. He even jokingly said, “Cast me in every film of yours". To this, Anurag Basu said, “In every film, you will eat the dish prepared by me" Anupam Kher exclaimed, “100%" and then went on to heap praises for the dish. Along with the clip, Kher wrote the caption, “Today’s Breaking News: Anurag Basu makes egg dosa for Anupam Kher on the sets of #MetroInDino See…. Learn….. Eat it… And have fun!! Anupam praised Anurag after eating egg dosa. He gave a good role in the film and the dosa in the plate was also awesome. Hahahaha! Anything can happen. Hail Anurag Babu!! (laughing, thumbs up and red heart emojis) #AnuragBasu #AnupamKher.”

Ever since the announcement of Metro In Dino, fans have been over-the-moon to once again witness Anurag Basu’s storytelling on life, love and loss. While the movie is a stand-alone sequel to the hit film Life In A Metro, the anticipation remains the same. Buzz is that the makers are locking in December 8, to release the film.

Bringing together heartwarming stories of contemporary couples, Producer Bhushan Kumar and ace director Anurag Basu have decided on the date. With an ensemble cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, this anthology will be hitting the theatres on 8th December 2023.

Produced by T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions, Metro… इन दिनों depicts stories of bittersweet relationships with a modern-day scenario. Exploring diverse yet universal stories of different facets, shades and moods of love, this contemporary tale will have a music score by Pritam that will complement the mood of the film as well as enhance the experience entirely.

The music of Metro In Dino will be scored by Pritam just like the super-hit numbers of the 2007 film. The previous film starred Kangana Ranaut, Shiney Ahuja, Shilpa Shetty, Dharmendra, Irrfan Khan and Kay Kay Menon in pivotal roles.

Talking about the film, Anurag Basu had earlier shared, “Metro…In Dino is a tale of the people and for the people! It has been a while since I am working on this one and I am glad to be collaborating with a powerhouse like Bhushan Kumar yet again who has always been like a pillar to me!”

He added, “The storyline is very fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them. As music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn’t be happier to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam who has literally added life to the characters and story with his work.”

