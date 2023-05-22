Anupam Kher Fractures Shoulder During Vijay 69 Shoot, Reveals His Mom Almost Hit Him For This Reason

Anupam Kher injured himself on the sets of Vijay 69. The actor played a vital role in the sports-themed film and during the shoot over the weekend, got injured. Taking to his social media accounts, Anupam shared a picture in which he was sporting a shoulder sling and revealed he has a hairline fracture. In Hindi he wrote, “How can you work on a sports film and not get injured? Got a shoulder injury during shooting for #Vijay69 yesterday."

He went on to reveal that when was getting his sling, the person attending to him informed him that he had also attended to Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan when they had injured their shoulders in the past. The information helped Anupam feel a tad bit better. “But if I cough a little harder, I do let out a scream. Trying to genuinely smile for the photo. The shooting will resume after a couple of days," he added.

Anupam also revealed when he informed his mother about his injury, she felt he attracted evil eye after flaunting his fit body on the internet. “By the way, when my mother heard it, she said, ‘Show your body to the world!! You fell prey to the evil eye!’ I replied, ‘Mom! Only the warriors fall in the field of war. How will those fall who walk on knees!’ Mom stopped short of slapping me," he said.

Many stars reached out to Anupam, wishing him a speedy recovery. “Arre re kya kiya," Neena Gupta wrote. “Oh oh Get well soon," Chunky Panday added. “Get well soon," Mahima Chaudhry wrote.

Anupam announced Vijay 69 earlier this month. A collaboration with YRF Entertainment, Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle to drop the poster of the film showing him riding a bicycle during the announcement. The actor wrote in the caption, “Announcement; It’s good to be 69 years young! Super excited to be starring in @YRFEnt’s #Vijay69 in the lead : a quirky slice-of-life film for OTT about a man who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69. Let’s put the show on the road! Written & Directed by: #AkshayRoy Produced by: #ManeeshSharma @yogendramogre @yrf #537th".