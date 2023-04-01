CHANGE LANGUAGE
Anupam Kher Gives Fans a Tour of 'Spectacular' NMACC, Sona Mohapatra Calls It a 'World Class Venue'
1-MIN READ

Anupam Kher Gives Fans a Tour of 'Spectacular' NMACC, Sona Mohapatra Calls It a 'World Class Venue'

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: April 01, 2023, 11:08 IST

Mumbai, India

Anupam Kher also attended NMACC launch event on Friday night. (Photo: Twitter)

Anupam Kher also attended NMACC launch event on Friday night. (Photo: Twitter)

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre's grand opening ceremony was a star-studded event that was attended by several celebrities.

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) was inaugurated on Friday night at a mega event. The cultural centre said to be is Nita Ambani’s dream project with which she wants to preserve and promote Indian arts. Soon after the inauguration, Anupam Kher, who also attended the event, took to twitter to laud the facility and gave fans a tour of the same.

The Kashmir Files actor called NMACC ‘spectacular’ and added that it is ‘undoubtedly one of the best in the world’. Kher also shared a photo in which he was seen posing with Nita and Mukesh Ambani. Besides this, Anupam dropped a video in which he gave fans an inside tour of the cultural centre.

“What a SPECTACULAR #CulturalCentre #NitaMukeshAmbani has built in the heart of #Mumbai! Undoubtedly one of the best in the world. So proud to be the 1st guest to enter the newly built auditorium! And attend the inaugural show #CivilisationToNation brilliantly directed by my friend #FerozAbbasKhan. Jai Ho!" the actor wrote while sharing the pictures and the video.

Singer Sona Mohapatra also took to twitter to appreciate NMACC. “A world class venue for Music, Dance, Art & Culture in my Bay!! #NMACC, such a joy & pride to be here today for the inauguration," she wrote.

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre’s grand opening ceremony was a star-studded event which was attended by several celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Vidya Balan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon among others.

first published:April 01, 2023, 11:08 IST
last updated:April 01, 2023, 11:08 IST