Anupam Kher Gives Fans a Tour of 'Spectacular' NMACC, Sona Mohapatra Calls It a 'World Class Venue'

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) was inaugurated on Friday night at a mega event. The cultural centre said to be is Nita Ambani’s dream project with which she wants to preserve and promote Indian arts. Soon after the inauguration, Anupam Kher, who also attended the event, took to twitter to laud the facility and gave fans a tour of the same.

The Kashmir Files actor called NMACC ‘spectacular’ and added that it is ‘undoubtedly one of the best in the world’. Kher also shared a photo in which he was seen posing with Nita and Mukesh Ambani. Besides this, Anupam dropped a video in which he gave fans an inside tour of the cultural centre.

“What a SPECTACULAR #CulturalCentre #NitaMukeshAmbani has built in the heart of #Mumbai! Undoubtedly one of the best in the world. So proud to be the 1st guest to enter the newly built auditorium! And attend the inaugural show #CivilisationToNation brilliantly directed by my friend #FerozAbbasKhan. Jai Ho!" the actor wrote while sharing the pictures and the video.

What a SPECTACULAR #CulturalCentre #NitaMukeshAmbani has built in the heart of #Mumbai! Undoubtedly one of the best in the world. So proud to be the 1st guest to enter the newly built auditorium! And attend the inaugural show #CivilisationToNation brilliantly directed by my… pic.twitter.com/4RWtBZaZhL— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 1, 2023

Singer Sona Mohapatra also took to twitter to appreciate NMACC. “A world class venue for Music, Dance, Art & Culture in my Bay!! #NMACC, such a joy & pride to be here today for the inauguration," she wrote.

A world class venue for Music, Dance, Art & Culture in my Bay!! #NMACC , such a joy & pride to be here today for the inauguration. #Mumbai #BKC pic.twitter.com/HHRmOSyaLJ— Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) March 31, 2023

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre’s grand opening ceremony was a star-studded event which was attended by several celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Vidya Balan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon among others.

