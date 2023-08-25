Anupam Kher Is Set To Feature In An Extraction Series Titled The Freelancer

Anupam Kher-starrer film The Kashmir Files has been creating waves ever since it was released in theatres on March 11, 2022. The Vivek Agnihotri directorial created a new record yesterday. The Kashmir Files won the 69th National Film Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration. The story of the film revolved around the struggles of the Kashmiri pandits, and how the terrorism activities in the state impacted their life. After The Kashmir Files, Anupam Kher is all set to venture into yet another project that will deal with the theme of terrorism. His new web series titled The Freelancer is set to release on September 1, 2023, on Disney+Hotstar. The trailer was dropped two weeks back. From the first glimpse, it can be assumed that the story will revolve around terrorism and insidious operations in Syria. Neeraj Pandey is the creator and showrunner of the series.

The Freelancer is inspired by a book titled Ticket to Syria, written by Shirish Thorat. The series will star actors like Mohit Raina, Gauri Balaji, Navneet Malik, and Sushant Singh. Anupam Kher will be seen playing a prominent role as Dr. Atif Khan. He will don a different look for the series. His fans are excited about this new venture.

Anupam Kher stated in an interview that this look is different and special. He has played different characters throughout his career, but Dr. Khan holds a special place. The Freelancer is based on the rescue operation of a girl, who is trapped by a terrorist group in Syria.

Neeraj stated in an interview that The Freelancer is a high-scale thriller series that unfolds an extraordinary rescue operation of a young girl, held against her will in a war-torn Syria. He further added, “The series has been shot in multiple locations internationally and recreates a world that’s largely unexplored and unseen. Bhav Dhulia and the entire Friday Storytellers team have worked immensely hard putting this together, and I hope the audiences love it.”

Neeraj is known for films like A Wednesday, Special 26, Baby, and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The Freelancer is produced by Friday Storytellers.