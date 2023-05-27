Anupam Kher Leaves All Emotional As He Joins Satish Kaushik's Daughter For Lunch Outing

Actor and director Satish Kaushik, who was best known for his comic timing and directing Salman Khan starrer blockbuster ‘Tere Naam,’ passed away at the age of 66 earlier this yeat. As the news of his demise was made public, social media had gone abuzz with condolences pouring in from the celebs belonging to the entertainment fraternity as well as devoted fans. Several of them also attended the funeral including Salman Khan. But the most heartbroken of them all was his good friend Anupam Kher. The actor who has his hands full with several projects recently took out time to take Satish Kaushik’s daughter Vanshika to a Mumbai restaurant.

On Saturday, 10-years old Vanshika Kaushik took to her Instagram handle to share a cute luncheon reel that also briefly featured Anupam Kher making goofy faces. She penned the caption, “Papa and I came often to Marriott for breakfasts and lunches. Wonderful to repeat the routine with my favourite Anupam uncle. And how can we not make a reel together. Bullet for you (heart emoji) with the one and only Anupam Kher.”

Several fans of the veteran actor were floored by this gesture. One of them wrote, “Anupam Sir Hatsoff to your friendship Sahi kaha tha Javed Akhtar sahab ne, Anupam jaisa dost ho to mein bhi marna chahunga." Another one commented, “More n more respect for you sir❤️ God bless both of❤️ you. U r not just a good human being but a good friend in every sense.. " Someone else said, “Blessed angel with super kind hearted gem Shri Anupam ji “.

Anupam Kher hosted a musical event to commemorate the birth anniversary of the late actor Satish Kaushik last month. He

had reminisced about his friendship with Satish, expressing that it endured various challenges and bestowed wonderful experiences upon them. “Satish passed away but our friendship has survived all ups and downs and has seen the most amazing gift has given to us. Anil has prepared a small audio-visual for Satish, we will see that. Then I will request Anil to come and talk," the actor said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Anupam further mentioned that despite being exceptionally talented, Satish was sometimes undervalued. Anil Kapoor was then invited to join Anupam on stage, with the former stating that “Heroes always cry, come and friends cry." However, upon taking a few steps, Anil was overcome with emotion, indicating that he could not continue and returned to his seat. Anupam attempted to coax him back, saying “Aaja (Come). Okay,” but ultimately succumbed to tears himself, remarking that “Anil tu pagal hai. Main theek thaak jaraha tha (Anil you are mad. I was going fine)."

Kher also recalled his last chat with Kaushik hours before the latter’s sudden demise and shared, “On the 9th, 7th he came on my birthday, he called me up, maine kaha, ‘Tu bohut thaka hua sound karraha hai’ (I said, ‘You sound very tired’). Kyu aesa karraha hai? Tu aesa kar hospital mein chala ja, check-in kar, don’t admit yourself, go and check in’. Toh usne kaha, ‘Don’t worry, main abhi marne waala nahi hoon’ (Why is that so? Go to the hospital and check-in. He said, ‘Don’t worry, I am not going to die’). And after three hours he, unfortunately, left us.

Satish Kaushik last appeared in the film Chhatriwali, which hit theatres in January 2023, just a few months before his death.