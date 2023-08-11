Anupam Kher Makes Bold Prediction For Kangana Ranaut's Emergency; Says 'It Will Sweep All Awards Next Year'

Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming directorial venture, Emergency is scheduled to release on November 24 this year. The historical drama is based on the Indian emergency of 1975. Besides directing the film, Kangana will also star Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film will also feature Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan, who was an independence activist, theorist and political leader. He led the mid-1970s opposition against Indira Gandhi. At a recent event, while receiving an award for The Kashmir Files from Kangana, Anupam said that Emergency will be the biggest hit this year and sweep all awards in 2024.

A statement from the makers read, “While Kangana Ranaut’s directorial debut Emergency left the audiences with a huge impact with its teaser, audience has been eager to see more glimpses of it. And now ahead of its release on 24th November, one of the actors in the film, Anupam Kher has made a big claim about the period drama. Recently, Anupam shared at an award function that the film will be the biggest hit of 2023. He even went on to declare that the film will bag all the awards next year."

At the award show, Anupam said, Maine aapki film main kaam kiya hai aur mujhe poori umeed hai ki agle saal jab koi bhi function hoga, usme Emergency ko saare award milenge. Best director aur best actress to aapka (Kangana) hoga. Itna accha kaam kiya hai inhone. Log kehte hain na ki expectation na badhaiye, par aapki jitni bhi expectations badhengi, usse bhi accha kaam kiya hai inhone bataur director aur actress. (After working on Kangana’s film I am sure that next year Emergency will sweep all awards at all the functions. Kangana has done a fabulous job in the film as a director and an actress. I urge people not to make any expectations because no amount of expectations are enough with Emergency it will surpass even the highest of them.)"

The film will also feature Satish Kaushik, Vishak Nair, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Bhumika Chawla and Mahima Chaudhry in key roles. The film is produced by Kangana Ranaut and Renu Pitti.