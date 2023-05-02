Anupam Kher Makes SHOCKING Revelations About How He bagged Saaransh; Says ‘I Cursed…’

Anupam Kher has come a long way in his career. The actor, who has given many hits, has made a special place in the hearts of his audience. But there was a time when he was ready to quit his acting career and leave Mumbai after he was replaced in Mahesh Bhatt’s Saaransh. In a conversation with ANI, the actor opened up on the same and said that he felt betrayed.

Sharing the story, Anupam said that he was supposed to play an elderly man’s role in the film and so he began rehearsing for the same. “I had been rehearsing and preparing to play that old man for six months. I used to go out wearing dhotis and kurtas, I used to observe old people, I would use a walking stick. We were supposed to begin shooting on January 1, and on December 20, my friend told me that he’d heard a rumour at Rajshri Productions that I wasn’t doing that film anymore,” he said. He also mentioned that he called up Mahesh Bhatt who informed him that the studio doesn’t want a newcomer but an established actor instead. Late actor Sanjeev Kumar was the first choice for the film.

This left Anupam disappointed. He felt betrayed and was ready to leave Mumbai. The actor said that he had packed all his belongings but wanted to visit Mahesh Bhatt for one last time. “I took the cab to his house, and I walked up the stairs. He praised me for taking the news sportingly, but I told him to look out of his window and see the car that was standing there. It had all my belongings, and I told him that before leaving, I wanted to tell him what a fraud he is… I wanted to make final climactic statement, and I told him that as a Brahmin man, I was cursing him,” he recalled.

Post this conversation, Anupam Kher was finally selected for Saaransh and the rest is history. The film also starred Rohini Hattangadi, Madan Jain, Nilu Phule, Suhas Bhalekar and Soni Razdan. After Saaransh, the actor allegedly signed 57 films in one week.

