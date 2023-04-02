Anupam Kher Says 'All Dreams Come True' As He Records Song With Pritam For Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino; Watch

After Uunchai, Kartikeya 2 and The Kashmir Files, Anupam Kher will be seen in Anurag Basu’s film Metro In Dino, an addition to the film-maker’s critically acclaimed film Life In A Metro. While the shooting for the same has been going on at a steady pace, fans of Anupam Kher will not only get to see him act but would also witness his singing skills for the first time? Confused? We got you covered.

On Sunday, Anupam Kher took to his Twitter handle to share a behind the scenes clip from the studio where he can be seen standing in front of a microphone along with the famous music composer Pritam as well as Anurag Basu. The actor can be heard saying in Hindi, “Like I always say, anything can happen in life. I’ve sung for Anurag Basu’s film Metro In Dino. I felt really good." To this, Pritam told him, “You’ve sung really well!". Kher responded by stating, “I sang really well? I got tears of happiness in my eyes. Because I believe in one thing, whether good or bad, every attempt takes you further to your dreams. It was my dream to sing a song for you(Pritam). Now whether people like it or not, I’ve done my job. Dada, thank you for giving me this opportunity. Anything can happen with you. Even I can sing. But don’t assume that I have moved mountains with my vocals, as per the situation of the film, I’ve sung well."

Anupam Kher also wrote in the caption, “All dreams come true: I never thought in my dreams that I will get an opportunity to sing a song under the music direction of Pritam and in Anurag Basu’s film #MetroInDini. I only say, “kuch bhi ho sakta hai (anything is possible). PritamDa and #AnuragDa are geniuses in their field. It was a matter of pride for me to sing for the. Jai Ho".

Ever since the announcement of Metro In Dino, fans have been over-the-moon to once again witness Anurag Basu’s storytelling on life, love and loss. While the movie is a stand-alone sequel to the hit film Life In A Metro, the anticipation remains the same. Buzz is that the makers are locking in December 8, to release the film.

Bringing together heartwarming stories of contemporary couples, Producer Bhushan Kumar and ace director Anurag Basu have decided on the date. With an ensemble cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, this anthology will be hitting the theatres on 8th December 2023.

Produced by T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions, Metro… इन दिनों depicts stories of bittersweet relationships with a modern-day scenario. Exploring diverse yet universal stories of different facets, shades and moods of love, this contemporary tale will have a music score by Pritam that will complement the mood of the film as well as enhance the experience entirely.

The music of Metro In Dino will be scored by Pritam just like the super-hit numbers of the 2007 film. The previous film starred Kangana Ranaut, Shiney Ahuja, Shilpa Shetty, Dharmendra, Irrfan Khan and Kay Kay Menon in pivotal roles.

Talking about the film, Anurag Basu had earlier shared, “Metro…In Dino is a tale of the people and for the people! It has been a while since I am working on this one and I am glad to be collaborating with a powerhouse like Bhushan Kumar yet again who has always been like a pillar to me!”

He added, “The storyline is very fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them. As music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn’t be happier to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam who has literally added life to the characters and story with his work.”

Read all the Latest Movies News here