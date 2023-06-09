Anupam Kher Remembers Satish Kaushik Through A Moving Poem By Friend Rakesh Bedi; Watch

Actor and director Satish Kaushik, who was best known for his comic timing and directing Salman Khan starrer blockbuster ‘Tere Naam,’ passed away at the age of 66 earlier this yeat. As the news of his demise was made public, social media had gone abuzz with condolences pouring in from the celebs belonging to the entertainment fraternity as well as devoted fans. Several of them also attended the funeral including Salman Khan. But the most heartbroken of them all was his good friend Anupam Kher. The actor who has his hands full with several projects recently shared a clip of a fellow actor Rakesh Bedi narrating some beautiful lines about Anupam Kher’s bond with Satish Kaushik.

Anupam Kher shared the video across all his social media handles that captured Rakesh Bedi saying the lines, “Ye dosti pe hai aur main ye dedicate karta hu aapke aur Satish ji ki dosti pe. Satish ab iss duniya se nahi gaya, iss shehr se gaya hai. Kisi aur shehr mein.

Toh aap usse kya bol re? Ki shehr toh badal raha hai tu, par dost na badalna. Mushkil hai kisi naye ki samajh ke saath mein chalna. Purana kisi baat ka bura manega fir maan jayega. Aasan nahi hai kisi naye dost ko samjhana aur manana."

He continued, “Teri aah nikalne se pahle, purana saamne hoga. Naya toh keh dega, mera mushkil hai aaj ghar se nikalna. Tere bhaari se bhaari ghum humne saath mein beth ke piye hai. Dekha hai dosti ki aanch mein mushkilo ka pighalna. Woh gaaliyan kisko dega Jo kaano ko hi jala de? Dum ghut jayega agar band hoga teri zubaan ka hi chalna. Teri kayi raaz aise bhi hai jinka hum zikar bhi nahi karte. Jo khul gaye toh mushkil hoga nayi galiyon se guzarna. Bina matlab kisi ke ghar mein tu ghus payega kya? Bin bulaye mehmaan se hi aata hai sabko hi akharna. Hum dosto ko yaad kia kar iss umar mein, dosto ko nahi. Usne agar galti se bhi yaad karliya toh padega tujhe nikalna."

मेरे प्यारे दोस्त और हम सबके चहेते @therakeshbedi ने पुरानी दोस्ती और ख़ासकर मेरी और #SatishKaushik की दोस्ती पर कुछ बहुत ही खूबसूरत पंक्तियाँ लिखी है। कल घर पर आकर सुनाई। दिल को छू गई।अगर आपके करीबी दोस्त हैं तो आपके दिलों की गहराइयों तक भी पहुँचेगी ये लाइनें। ग़ौर…

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher wrote in the caption, “My dear friend and our favorite @therakeshbedi has written some very beautiful lines on old friendship and especially on my and #SatishKaushik friendship. Came home yesterday and narrated. Touched the heart. If you have close friends, then these lines will reach the depths of your heart as well. Pay attention ❤️🌸❤️ #Friends."

Anupam Kher hosted a musical event to commemorate the birth anniversary of the late actor Satish Kaushik last month. He had reminisced about his friendship with Satish, expressing that it endured various challenges and bestowed wonderful experiences upon them. “Satish passed away but our friendship has survived all ups and downs and has seen the most amazing gift has given to us. Anil has prepared a small audio-visual for Satish, we will see that. Then I will request Anil to come and talk," the actor said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Anupam further mentioned that despite being exceptionally talented, Satish was sometimes undervalued. Anil Kapoor was then invited to join Anupam on stage, with the former stating that “Heroes always cry, come and friends cry." However, upon taking a few steps, Anil was overcome with emotion, indicating that he could not continue and returned to his seat. Anupam attempted to coax him back, saying “Aaja (Come). Okay,” but ultimately succumbed to tears himself, remarking that “Anil tu pagal hai. Main theek thaak jaraha tha (Anil you are mad. I was going fine)."

Kher also recalled his last chat with Kaushik hours before the latter’s sudden demise and shared, “On the 9th, 7th he came on my birthday, he called me up, maine kaha, ‘Tu bohut thaka hua sound karraha hai’ (I said, ‘You sound very tired’). Kyu aesa karraha hai? Tu aesa kar hospital mein chala ja, check-in kar, don’t admit yourself, go and check in’. Toh usne kaha, ‘Don’t worry, main abhi marne waala nahi hoon’ (Why is that so? Go to the hospital and check-in. He said, ‘Don’t worry, I am not going to die’). And after three hours he, unfortunately, left us.

Satish Kaushik last appeared in the film Chhatriwali, which hit theatres in January 2023, just a few months before his death.