Anupam Kher, Salman Khan, Aamir And Dharmendra Create 'Legendary' Moment

The star-studded reception party of Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya was a glamorous affair with Bollywood’s elite in attendance. Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Dharmendra, Anupam Kher, and Sunny Deol himself graced the occasion, creating a nostalgic reunion of renowned actors. Anupam Kher delighted fans by sharing exclusive inside pictures, offering a glimpse into the joyous celebration. One snapshot featured Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol, radiating elegance in their formal suits, while another captured the heartwarming moment with Anupam Kher, Salman Khan, Dharmendra, and Aamir Khan all together.

Along with the picture, Anupam Kher wrote, “Class of the 90s. Actors from the pre-mobile phones and vanity vans era. When we shared stories! When we shared make-up rooms. When we changed costumes in the open, behind trees and umbrellas, and laughed. Still going strong! Still reinventing! Still, matter! It was so nice to meet DharamJi, Sunny, Aamir, and Salman at Karan and Drisha Deol’s wedding. Jai Ho!"

Anupam Kher’s Instagram post sparked a frenzy among fans and admirers as they flooded the comments section with excitement. The sight of these iconic stars coming together was overwhelming for many. One fan expressed, “All legends in one photo!" while another nostalgically exclaimed, “The best era 90s, and still we listen to only 90s music!"

Following Hindu rituals, Karan and Drisha’s wedding ceremony took place earlier in the day, surrounded by their close friends and family. The joyous occasion was followed by a glamorous reception hosted by the Deol family. The reception was a star-studded affair, with notable attendees including Bobby Deol, his wife Tanya Deol, and son Aryaman Deol. Abhay Deol made a solo appearance, while actor Ishita Dutta, who is expecting her first child, attended the celebration with her husband Vatsal Sheth.

The glitz and glamour were further heightened by the presence of popular figures from the entertainment industry. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were also in attendance. Ace comedian and television host Kapil Sharma arrived with his wife Ginni Chatrath. Other notable personalities in attendance were Raj Babbar, Suniel Shetty, Poonam Dhillon, and Shatrughan Sinha.