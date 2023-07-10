Anupam Kher Shares First Look As Rabindranath Tagore; Swastika Mukherjee Slams It: ‘No One Should…’

Anupam Kher recently announced that he would be portraying Rabindranath Tagore in his upcoming film. Veteran Bengali actress Swastika Mukherjee has now reacted to the same. Without taking any names she took to her Twitter handle and wrote, No one should play Robi Thakur. Leave the man alone.”

No one should play Robi Thakur. Leave the man alone.— Swastika Mukherjee (@swastika24) July 9, 2023

Earlier, last week, Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle to share that he will be essaying the role of Rabindranath Tagore in his 538th film. Sharing the first look from the project, he wrote, “Delighted to portray #Gurudev #RabindranathTagore in my 538th project. Will reveal the details in due course. Ye mere saubhagya hai ki mujhe gurudev ko parde par saakaar karne ka saubhagya parpt hua hai. Jald hi is film ki adhik jankaari apke sath sanjha krunga (It is my good fortune that I have got the privilege of embodying Gurudev on screen! Soon, I will share more information about this film with you).”

Have a look :

Several fans reacted to Anupam Kher’s Tagore look and appreciated the actor. “Oh! My God, I couldn’t recognize you Sir… Superb," one of the fans wrote. Another user shared, “Congratulations sir I am very excited for this project." “And I am very much sure that nobody can perform it better than you. The Next gen will remember Tagore sab by your face," a third comment read.

Many users agreed to Swastika’s point of view. One of them wrote, “No one should play Rabi Thakur for a purpose.” However another user brought in a different perspective. Their tweet read, “Bengal knows him well, rest of India not so much. His story should be told and cinema is a good medium. But all depends which phase of his life is being depicted. If it’s just the latter days at Shantiniketan then that is very less of a story,” commented another one.

Someone also added, “If we are able to portray his personal with dignity.. a film can be made.. coz I also have seen that the respect he receives in Bengal, no one cares about that throughout India. So we must proceed in a good manner.”

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher will soon also be seen in Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency. In the film, he will be seen playing the role of political leader Jayaprakash Narayan. Emergency will hit theatres on November 24 this year. Besides this, Kher will also be seen in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War and Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino.