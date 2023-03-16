Anupam Kher to Hold Satish Kaushik's Prayer Meet, Late Actor's Family to Organise Pagdi Rasam Ceremony

Satish Kaushik’s death was one of the most heartbreaking news in the entertainment industry this year so far. The actor passed away after suffering a heart attack. Now, it is being reported that Kaushik’s close friend Anupam Kher will be holding a prayer meeting for him on March 21. The late actor’s family will also be holding a Pagdi Rasam ceremony for him.

Besides the veteran actor’s family members, his close film industry friends will also be present. The Padgi Rasam will be held at his residence between 4 and 5 o’clock, as per reports. Whereas, Kher’s prayer meeting will take place the next day at the ISKCON temple in Juhu. Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik go back a long way. According to the late actor’s manager, Kher was one of the first celebrities to reach his residence after receiving the news of his death.

Satish Kaushik, who was seen in movies such as Mr India, suffered a heart attack on the way to the hospital in New Delhi, Anupam Kher told CNN-News18. The late actor-director even attended a Holi party at Janki Kutir in Juhu on March 7. While eyebrows were raised about his death after shocking allegations were made, Satish’s nephew Nishant told ETimes that the family is yet to the terms of Kaushik’s death.

Anupam Kher was in also Kolkata days after the demise of Satish Kaushik. He took the opportunity to seek blessings at the city’s famous Kalighat Temple and pray for his late friend’s soul.

Satish Kaushik, who was best known for his comic timing and directing Salman Khan starrer blockbuster ‘Tere Naam,’ passed away at the age of 66. Social media went abuzz with condolences pouring in from the celebs belonging to the entertainment fraternity as well as devoted fans.

