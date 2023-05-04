Anupam Kher Unveils Vijay 69 Poster; Fans Think He Is Playing 'Einstein'

After Uunchai, Kartikeya 2 and The Kashmir Files, Anupam Kher will be seen in Anurag Basu’s film Metro In Dino, an addition to the film-maker’s critically acclaimed film Life In A Metro. While the shooting for the same has been going on at a steady pace, the actor has made the fans excited after announcing another project, a collaboration with YRF Entertainment titled Vijay 69.

On Thursday, Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle to drop the poster of the same that shows him riding a bicycle. The poster and his character seemed animated with shadowy outlines of the crowd cheering for him. The actor wrote in the caption, “Announcement; It’s good to be 69 years young! Super excited to be starring in @YRFEnt’s #Vijay69 in the lead : a quirky slice-of-life film for OTT about a man who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69. Let’s put the show on the road! Written & Directed by: #AkshayRoy Produced by: #ManeeshSharma @yogendramogre @yrf #537th".

Avid fans that absolutely love the veteran actor for his acting mettle hijacked the comment section with compliments and observations. One of them wrote, “Einstein looks, Anupam Ji! Only aspect I am missing are those one to one psychological discussions… I am feeling a bit fine now, Doc." Another one commented, “Poster looks absolutely brilliant and I am so sure u will do a phenomenonal job in this movie….cant wait to watch it….wish u all the v best 😍" Someone else said,"I thought sir was playing Albert Einstein." His co-actor from Kashmir Files Darshan Kumaar wrote, “Congratulations n Best wishes Sir 👏🏻👏🏻❤️".

The slice-of-life OTT film will be helmed by Akshay Roy of Meri Pyaari Bindu fame. The story would revolve around a 69-year old man who aspires to take part in a triathlon contest. Vijay 69 is bankrolled by Maneesh Sharma.

