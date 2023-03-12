Anupam Kher Visits Kalighat Temple in Kolkata, Prays for Late Friend Satish Kaushik

The Hindi film fraternity went into a state of shock recently when the actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik passed away. One person who has been deeply aggrieved by the death of the talented personality is Anupam Kher, who had been a close friend of Kaushik for years. The actor was in Kolkata days after the demise of Satish Kaushik. He took the opportunity to seek blessings at the city’s famous Kalighat Temple and pray for his late friend’s soul.

Kher shared a video from the temple premises, which begins with him greeting his followers with folded hands. He is seen wearing a red kurta with a red tika on his forehead and garlands around his neck. Surrounded by people while exiting the temple, Kher said that he prayed for everyone in front of Goddess Kali, as well as for the soul of his friend, Satish Kaushik.

“I have come to Kalighat Temple today to seek blessings from Goddess Kali. I have met devotees here and prayed for everyone, including my friend Satish Kaushik’s departed soul.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Kher wrote in Hindi, “Today, I felt grateful to have had the darshan of Maa Kali in Kolkata’s great Kalighat temple. Prayed for the integrity of the country and all of you. Prayed for the peace of soul of my friend Satish Kaushik. The history of temples in the country is amazing! Hail mother Goddess Kali!”

Take a look at the video below:

Satish Kaushik, who was best known for his comic timing and directing Salman Khan starrer blockbuster ‘Tere Naam,’ passed away at the age of 66. Social media went abuzz with condolences pouring in from the celebs belonging to the entertainment fraternity as well as devoted fans. Several of them also attended the funeral. Anupam Kher was also at the funeral and later shared an emotional video as he bid goodbye to his friend.

Satish Kaushik suffered a heart attack on the way to the hospital in New Delhi, Anupam Kher had told CNN-News18. The late actor-director even attended a Holi party at Janki Kutir in Juhu on March 7.

