Anupam Kher Wishes Satish Kaushik's Daughter On Her 11th Birthday: 'I know you will miss Papa today'

Actor Satish Kaushik passed away unexpectedly on March 9, a day after Holi. His sudden death sent shock waves throughout the film industry, especially since he had posted photos on social media of himself celebrating Holi with great enthusiasm just the day before. At a time when his daughter Vanshika Kaushik is struggling to cope with the loss of her father at a young age, she has the support of Anupam Kher and other close friends of Satish to take care of her and her mother, Shashi Kaushik. On Saturday, Vanshika turned 11 and Anupam shared a warm post for her on Instagram. He also called her ‘more than a daughter for me’.

Anupam took to Instagram and posted a series of photos – both new and ones from back in the day. The photos featured Anupam, his mother Dulari Kher, Vanshika, Satish and his wife Shashi Kaushik. One of the photos captured baby Vanshika confidently walking on a ramp with Satish. There were also adorable family portraits, including one with Anupam himself.

Anupam captioned the post, “Happy birthday my dearest darling #Vanshika! May God give you all the happiness in the world, long life, peace and great success. May all your dreams come true. I know you will miss #Papa today. But he is wishing you and also singing #HappyBirthdayVanshika song for you! Everybody loves you. You are more than a daughter for me."

Praising Vanshika as a brilliant girl, he wrote, “You are amazing, gorgeous, brilliant, bright, funny and unique. All my love, prayers and blessings on your special day and for the rest of your life! Jeete raho aur humesha khush raho (Stay blessed and be happy always)."

Reacting to the post, Mahima Chaudhry wrote, “Happy birthday Vanshika." Chunky Panday wished, “Happy Happy birthday." Isha Koppikar commented, “Happiest bday doll."