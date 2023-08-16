Anupam Kher's First Look From Ravi Teja's Tiger Nageswara Rao Out; To Hit The Theatres On...

Legendary National Award-winning actor Anupam Kher has set the stage for anticipation as he revealed the first look of his character in the upcoming pan-India film Tiger Nageswara Rao, starring Telugu superstar Ravi Teja. The much-awaited movie, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, is poised to make its theatrical debut on October 20. Sharing the limelight alongside Ravi Teja are Nupur Sanon and John Abraham, adding to the star-studded ensemble of the film.

In a captivating turn of events, Anupam Kher is set to make his debut in Kannada cinema. He will grace the silver screen alongside superstar Shivarajkumar in the movie Ghost, directed by MG Srinivas.

In his recent social media post, Anupam Kher pulled back the curtain on his character’s persona, introducing himself as an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer named Raghavendra Rajput. The character poster was unveiled in five languages, underscoring the pan-India allure of the film. As he shared his first look on Instagram, Anupam Kher expressed his excitement, stating:

“ANNOUNCEMENT: Delighted to share the first look of my character #RaghavendraRajput from my upcoming five-language film #TigerNageswaraRao!!! Jai Ho! "

The unveiling of the character poster has ignited a wave of curiosity and anticipation among Anupam Kher’s devoted fan base. Known for his versatility and impeccable performances, Anupam Kher has essayed several civil officer roles in his illustrious career, drawing widespread acclaim from both movie critics and his ardent supporters.

Tiger Nageswara Rao is an intriguing period film, transports audiences to the 1970s. The narrative revolves around the real-life figure Tiger Nageswara Rao, portrayed by Ravi Teja, a notorious robber hailing from Stuartpuram, Andhra Pradesh. Renowned for his cunning escapes from the clutches of law enforcement and incarceration, Tiger Nageswara Rao’s captivating story is primed to captivate the silver screen.

For Ravi Teja, Tiger Nageswara Rao marks a significant milestone as his inaugural pan-India venture. This action-packed thriller is produced under the banner of Abhishek Agarwak Arts, helmed by Abhishek Agarwal. Anupam Kher’s previous Telugu outing, Karthikeya 2, released last year, resonated well with audiences and enjoyed success at the box office.