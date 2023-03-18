Anupama Gowda is one of the most popular faces of the Kannada entertainment industry. She is an amazing host of many popular TV shows like Majaa Bharatha, Raja Rani and Nannamma Super Star. She has currently taken a short break from her busy schedule and is making the most of her latest solo trip to Jaipur, Rajasthan. Recently, Anupama has posted a couple of pictures from her solo trip, which is garnering everyone’s attention.

In the pictures, Anupama is seen slaying in a blue and white printed co-ord set. She can be seen posing in the magnificent forts and palaces of the pink city. Anupama penned a long note while sharing her experience from her trip, along with the beautiful pictures.

Anupama wrote, “Travelled solo again to this beautiful city Jaipur, also known as The Pink City. It is filled with stunning forts and palaces, gardens, and shopping bazaars. My first visit was to Panna Meena Ka Kund, which is a square-shaped stepwell, with adjoining stairs on all four sides and a room on the northern wall. It’s believed this room was used for religious ceremonies before weddings or on popular festival dates. The purpose of creating this stepwell was to harvest and store water from the ‘monsoon’ rains. The stunning pale yellow Panna Meena ka Kund stepwell was built in the 16th century during the reign of Maharaja Jai Singh. And, there are no entry fees."

Her fans complimented her and shared their views in the comments section. Some users dropped heart emojis. The pictures are currently going viral.

Anupama Gowda loves traveling. Earlier also, she shared a lot of photos from various travel destinations. Last year, she went for the Bidarakatte trek (Karnataka) and shared some adorable pictures from her trip. In the photos, Anupama can be seen in her casual avatar. She wore a black hoodie, which he teamed with matching track pants and completed her look with a pair of red sneakers. She is seen sitting on a rock in the beautiful green environment as she posed for the camera.

Anupama has also worked in a number of films, in addition to appearing in television shows. She made her acting debut in 2003, as a child artist in the political thriller film Lankesh Patrike. She later appeared in well-known films such as Nagaari, Aa Karaala, Aa Karaala Ratri, Puta 109, Thrayambakam, and Benkiyalli Aralida Hoovu.

Read all the Latest Movies News here