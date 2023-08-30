Anupama Parameswaran Exudes Elegance In White Silk Saree On Onam

Anupama Parameswaran is one of the most promising actors in the South Indian film industry. She has been a part of some hit projects and has a huge fan following. Apart from her acting abilities, the actress keeps her fans hooked with her engaging content on social media and is often found sharing pictures.

Recently, the Kurup actress was celebrating Onam and shared an exciting post on Instagram. In the post, she was spotted in a traditional South Indian white silk saree with a golden border. She looked gorgeous and paired it with a contrastingly purple blouse while posing for the camera. She also donned a neckpiece and earrings that matched perfectly with the outfit. Her beautiful eyes, minimal makeup and gajra in her hair added an extra dose of elegance.

She captioned the picture, “And my Onam goes like that. PS- the last picture can break your heart." As soon as she posted the pictures, it went viral. Many of her fans went to the comments section to praise her beauty. One of her fans commented, “Most beautiful girl I’ve ever seen in my life." Another user wrote, “Your smile will kill my heart, Anu."

Anupama made her debut with the Malayalam film Premam in 2015, which became a hit. Apart from that, she has also been a part of projects like A Aa, Sathamanam Bhavati, Hello Guru Prema Kosame, Kurup and more. She received a lot of attention after starring in Karthikeya 2. Before that, she used to do supporting roles but now she is being considered a leading heroine by many producers.

In 2022, she was also seen in 18 Pages and Butterfly, and she received a positive response for her performance. Currently, she is shooting for the Telugu film Tillu Square, which is a sequel to the film DJ Tillu. Apart from that, she will also be seen in Siren and then in a Malayalam film.