Anupama Parameswaran Is A Sight To Behold In An Abstract Print Saree

Actress Anupama Parameswaran has delivered some noteworthy performances in many South films. She also manages to keep her fans hooked with her engaging content on social media. Anupama keeps treating her fans to her stunning pictures. In her latest photoshoot, Anupama flaunts her desi girl avatar. The photos are a testament to her radiating beauty and flawlessness.

In the photos, Anupama Parameswaran is wearing a vibrant abstract print multicoloured saree. She managed to amp up her printed saree with a sensuous red sleeveless blouse that featured self-design and a plunging neckline.

Keeping the accessories to a minimum, she picked only a trendy choker necklace. To compliment her look, she went for subtle makeup that included a tint of blush, and pink eye shadow with light pink lipstick. For her eyes, she went for a smokey look. Anupama kept her naturally-curled hair open and went for a mid-partition. She captioned her photo, “An artists muse.”

Soon after she shared the pictures, her comment section was flooded with adorable reactions. One fan said, “Every time I see you, I fall in love with you.” Another commented, “Omgg it’s great.. treat for all fans..” A third fan also shared her reaction as she wrote, “My lovely angle.”

Anupama Parameswaran’s popularity shot to fame in the Malayalam film industry after her debut film Premam. Since then, there was no looking back for her. She went on to be seen in Tamil and Telugu movies. Later, she appeared in a Kannada film titled Natasarvabhouma, in which she starred alongside late actor Puneeth Rajkumar.

As far as her personal life is concerned, it is no secret that Anupama is dating film director, producer, and writer Chiranjiv Makwana. As per reports, the couple is planning to tie the wedding knot soon.