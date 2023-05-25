Anupama Parameswaran Joins Suresh Gopi For His 255th Film

Malayalam superstar Suresh Gopi’s 255th film, JSK, has gone on floors. The film is directed by Pravin Narayana. According to reports, Anupama Parameswaran has now joined the cast of the film. It was revealed that Suresh Gopi will be seen playing the role of David Abel Donovan in the project.

Now, the makers have revealed that they have started the second schedule of the film in Thrissur. In the poster, the tagline read “Truth Shall Always Prevail". The project also stars Favour Francis, Madhav Suresh, Shruti Ramachandan, Divya Pillai, Aksar Ali, Baiju Santosh, Rajat Menon, and Aparna in supporting roles. It has also been reported that Suresh Gopi’s son, Madhav, is also making his entry into the industry with this film. The project is being made under the banner of Cosmos Entertainments, and the cinematography is handled by Renadive.

Recently, there were rumours that Suresh Gopi had been hospitalised. However, he has refuted these rumours. He took to Twitter and shared the truth. He wrote, “The news regarding my hospitalisation is wrong. By God’s grace, I’m completely fine and at the shooting location of #Garudan at Aluv UC College. Once again, thanks a ton for your messages and wishes. #ArunVarma #ListinStephen"

Currently, the actor is shooting for his upcoming film, Garudan. It is directed by Arun Varma and is touted to be a thriller. The project is written by Midhun Manuel Thomas, who is known for directing superhit films like Aadu and Anjaam Pathira. It has been reported that the film is based on the story of Jinesh M and will be centred around a legal battle. It also stars Biju Menon in a prominent role. Suresh Gopi and Biju Menon have done various films together, and the fans have been looking forward to their reunion.

Suresh Gopi was last seen in Mei Hoom Moosa. It was directed by Jibu Jacobs and received a good response from the critics and the audience. Reportedly, it even went on to do well at the box office as well.