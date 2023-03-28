Gaurav Khanna is known for playing the role of Anuj Kapadia in the popular show Anupamaa. His character’s romantic and calm attitude is widely loved by the audience. However, in a recent interview, Gaurav shared that just because he looks calm does not mean he doesn’t lose his cool. The actor shared that even he reacts differently during ‘disagreements’ at home and added that is ‘very normal’.

“I am like any other normal human being. Just because I look calm, it does not mean that I don’t lose my cool sometimes. If I am playing a game with my wife or friend, and if I lose, I will lose my cool because I am competitive. So also, there are disagreements in every household and I react to any situation like a regular person would. And I think that’s very normal,” Gaurav said as quoted by E-Times.

Currently, in Anupamaa, Anuj and Anupama’s married life is going through a rough patch. Anuj is broken after Choti Anu left with her biological mother and blames Anupama for the same. Talking about the same, Khanna added, “People have to understand that Anupamaa is a slice-of-life show. And though Anuj loves his wife a lot, one has to understand that people react differently in different situations. He is broken and emotionally in a bad state right now. Can’t a mature, understanding, calm man have an emotional outburst?”

Ever since Gaurav Khanna joined Anupamaa as Anuj Kapadia, he has become everyone’s favourite. The actor is often hailed as the king of romance on television. In an earlier interview with News18 Showsha, Gaurav talked about how Rajan Shahi’s show changed his career graph and joked that it is like a ‘steroid injection’. He also mentioned that even though fans call him an ‘amazing actor’ today, he believes he has always acted the same and equally worked hard.

