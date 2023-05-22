Anupamaa Fame Sudhanshu Pandey Explains Why He Rejected Lead Roles In Big Projects

Sudhanshu Pandey is a well-known name in the entertainment industry and enjoys a huge fan following. Currently, the actor is busy winning over the hearts of the audience as Vanraj Shah in the popular TV show, Anupamaa by Rajan Shahi. His remarkable acting has been appreciated by viewers and critics alike. In his illustrious career, the actor has declined a number of projects.

In an interview with the ETimes, Sudhanshy Pandey opened up about rejecting many lead roles. He said that he was offered several big projects. “I was considered as the lead character in several projects”, he further added. However, he claimed that he is a “self-made person” and because of that he never wanted to “bow his head in front of anyone for wrong reasons.”

He also revealed that he needed to work on projects that he will not regret in the future. He shared, “ I didn’t do certain things that were expected from me and that is why I did not get those projects.”

Reportedly, Sudhanshu Pandey wanted to join the army. He was even Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s senior at the Army School. However, later he joined the showbiz. He began his career as a model and finally, his acting career kickstarted in 1998 with the Tv serial Kanyadaan. He has worked in popular serials like Sanjivani, Ye Meri Life Hai, Jhansi Ki Rani, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas- Veera, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat and others. His debut movie in Bollywood was alongside Akshay Kumar in Khiladi 420. He has also starred in other movies like Dus Kahaniyaan, Singh Is Kinng, Radhe and Jersey to name a few. ‘

top videos

Sudhanshu Pandey’s recent serial, Anupamaa aired on July 13, 2020. The series is loosely based on Bangla serial Sreemoyee headlined by actress Indrani Haldar. Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty, Sagar Parekh, Nidhi Shah, Ashlesha Sawant and others in key roles.

Sudhanshu Pandey has been married to Mona Pandey since 1996. The couple has two sons- Nrivaan and Vivaan Pandey.