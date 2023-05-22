Anuradha Paudwal On Her Aaj Phir Tum Pe Remix Remark: 'It Was Not For Arijit Singh'

Veteran singer Anuradha Paudwal, in an interview, expressed her opinion on the trend of remixing old songs in Bollywood movies. This comes after she earlier said that after listening to Arijit Singh’s Aaj Phir Tum Pe song from the erotic thriller Hate Story 2 she was “moved to tears". The original song was sung by her and musical maestro Pankaj Udhas and was composed by the legendary duo, Laxmikant-Pyarelal. Her recent comment reportedly came across as a dig at Arijit to many and hence, she has broken her silence and cleared the air.

Releasing an official statement, Anuradha Paudwal said, “I have always preferred the original to a remix. Many people feel the same. My comment about Aaj Phir Tum Pe was about the remix, not the singer. Remixes should do justice to the original song.” She added, “So many nineties songs are redone, but they don’t do any justice to the original. We have also done tributes to music composers, but they were done gracefully.” She further requested the media to not “sensationalize statements.”

Previously, in an interview, the singer revealed that sometimes she listens to her own song and mostly devotional ones. She also shared that she was asked to listen to Arijit Singh’s remix version of Aaj Phir Tum Pe as it was a hit song. She said that after listening to the song she was in tears and immediately played her version of the melody and was finally “at peace." In the interview, she stated that the remix horrifies her and makes her want to cry.

The original Aaj Phir Tum Pe song is from the 1988 movie Dayavan starring Feroz Khan, Vinod Khanna, Madhuri Dixit, Amrish Puri, Aditya Pancholi and others.

Anuradha Paudwal has sung songs in many movies which were super hits at the box office like Tezaab, Aashiqui, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Hero, Mela, Ram Lakhan, Beta and Saajan, to name a few. She has been a part of many regional films apart from Hindi like, Odia, Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Nepali and others. The singer also sang many devotional songs which still leaves the listener enchanted by her soothing voice.