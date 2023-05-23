Anurag Kashyap BRUTALLY Trolled After Vikram Clarifies Kennedy Casting, Netizens Say He's Causing Drama

Anurag Kashyap comes under fire after Chiyaan Vikram cleared the air on his Kennedy casting. The filmmaker had previously claimed that he wrote Kennedy keeping Vikram in mind and reached out to the Ponniyin Selvan in mind. However, the actor did not reply to him. Vikram clarified on Twitter that he changed his number and when he found out about Anurag’s interest, he did reach out to him. Anurag confirmed the events on Twitter.

“What I stated in the interview was the story behind, how the film got to be called Kennedy. There is no need for any overreaction. And definitely I think neither Chiyaan sir or I am retiring without working together. FYI we go back to pre Sethu days," the filmmaker said. However, his clarification has drawn massive flak, with many telling Anurag that he could have merely added the line about Vikram getting back to him in the interview to avoid this chaos.

Absolutely right Boss sir. For the information of people, when he found from another actor that I was trying to reach to him he called me directly and we realised that he had a different WhatsApp number. He gave me his correct information to reach out and even showed interest in… https://t.co/1xmImitvHY— Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) May 22, 2023

“Why couldn’t you say that you couldn’t reach him because you had the wrong number, in the interview? Instead you said Vikram never called back, squarely blaming him. Glad he clarified. Otherwise he would have been criticized for days here, because of your manipulation," a social media user said. “Cnt believe u hve become this much publicity hungry .Telling a half truth that also in a social media frenzied country can lead to so many issues .Also dnt think after this,Vikram sir will ever work wth u," added another.

“Anurag Kashyap is always causing drama. He casually puts peoples name in stories and expects it to just slide. When he told the story he could’ve added this bit then that it was a misunderstanding and hopefully the next time we have the right number or something," a user on Reddit wrote. “So basically anurag said half of the story,and then made it seem like Vikram was the one at fault,during the interview, made it seemed like Vikram bailed out on him. Went in his home looking at all the criticism Vikram is receiving for 2 days without saying a word and as soon as he responds back to all the drama he tweets back “clarifying the situation"….what kinda manipulative shitty behaviour is this?" a user slammed Anurag.

Kennedy is an insomniac ex-cop, long thought to be dead still operating for the corrupt system while looking for redemption. The first poster features the lead actors Rahul Bhat on the mega canvas wearing a mask and Sunny Leone standing screaming in front of a door. Very well justifying its genre of police noir, the poster is designed in a red and black theme while the gun and the blood stains eyes at a suspicious story the audience will get to witness in the film.