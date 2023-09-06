Anurag Kashyap On Kartik Aaryan Getting His Due In Bollywood: 'Woh Kabse Hain Aur Kab Jaake...'

Kartik Aaryan has been on a winning streak at the box office with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Satyaprem Ki Katha. Now, Kartik is working on another film called Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan, which is based on a sports figure’s life. Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap recently talked about how Kartik’s recognition in the industry came a bit later.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, in a candid conversation with Pinkvilla alongside director Akshat Ajay Sharma for their upcoming project Haddi, discussed the topic of actors getting recognition later in their careers. Mentioning Kartik Aaryan, he said, “But I think sabko time leke due milna chahiye. Agar isko bohut jaldi mil jata hai toh usko bohut jaldi kho bhi deta hai. Baki bhi stars ko dekhlo. Kartik Aaryan kabse aur kab jake huua. Kisi ko bhi dekh lo. Usko jaldi milta na usko utna jaldi kho bhi deta hai wo (But I believe everyone should get their due time. If someone achieves it too quickly, they may lose it just as swiftly. Look at other stars too, like Kartik Aaryan. How long did it take for him to reach where he is now? It’s the same for anyone else; if they attain it too rapidly, they might also lose it just as swiftly)."

Meanwhile, the makers of Chandu Champion revealed Kartik Aaryan’s first look on August 1. Kartik, in a blazer, shared his patriotic pride on Instagram. Fans loved his unique appearance with a buzz-cut hairstyle and determined expression. He also announced the wrapping up of the first shoot schedule in London, stating, “Proud to portray a Real Hero… A Man Who Refuses To Give Up #ChanduChampion #FirstLook End of Schedule 1 #London."

The actor will also be seen in director Hansal Mehta’s upcoming film Captain India and in director Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3.