Anurag Kashyap Reacts To Troll Claiming They Saw Oppenheimer To Recover From RRKPK: 'Have To...'

Anurag Kashyap is not letting trolls spread hate about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The director, who has watched the film twice already, had shared a long post on Instagram raving about the film. Anurag praised Karan Johar, calling the film his best work so far, and showered Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and the whole cast with love. However, a few trolls were not on board with his review. They took to the comments section and slammed the film. Anurag not only decided to shut them down but also removed one of them from his account.

A troll claimed that they watched Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and had to go watch Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer to ‘cleanse’ their eyes. “Had to watch Oppenheimer again literally to cleanse my eyes just after," the troll comment read. Anurag replied, “Ticket dikha dono ka? Troll." When the troll refused to give up, Anurag said, “Proven troll now .. have to remove you."

Meanwhile, a second troll declared the film, “Worst film of 2023. Cringe worthy and boring as F!" Anurag replied, “The film is about you too ." The troll went on to comment, “@anuragkashyap10 that makes it even more boring @anuragkashyap10 …I didn’t know you found me so interesting that you had to watch it twice." To which the Gangs of Wasseypur director said, “@premaldesai you’re my only failure .. have to look out for you." When the troll responded, “@anuragkashyap10 haha. Thankyou. I hoped you would have done it 17 years ago but anyways better late than never," Anurag said, “Tu sunta kiski hai."

Meanwhile, Karan Johar thanked Anurag for showering the film with love. He took to the comments section of Anurag’s review of the film and wrote, “Anurag!!!! Thank you thank you so much!!!!! This is so heartening to read …. I am so touched ."

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani released on Friday, July 28. On Sunday, trade expert Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and revealed that the film has collected Rs 27.15 in the first two days.