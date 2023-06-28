Anurag Kashyap Takes a Selfie With Vijay Sethupathi, Excited Fans Ask ‘What’s Cooking?’

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s undying love for South Indian films, especially Tamil films, is known to everyone. Having said that, his recent selfie with actor Vijay Sethupathi has all the fans talking. Hinting about a possible collaboration, Anurag shared the picture and wrote, “Post shoot .. before boarding the flight out .. with @actorvijaysethupathi #Chennai.”

Fans on seeing the picture, couldn’t keep calm. One of them took to the comment section and wrote, ‘Hope something is cooking’. ‘Oh my God!Two of my favourites!!,’ read another one. Another fan commented, “2 of India’s most hardworking and talent creative professional🔥.” “Deadly Combo 🔥🔥,” “Do legend ek sath ❤️,” “Talent in bulk ❤️,” read another one.

Have a look at the photo:

Earlier this year, it was reported that Anurag Kashyap would be playing the antagonist in Vijay Sethupathi’s 50th film titled ‘Maharaja’. While there has been no official confirmation on the same, ETimes shared a news report that mentioned the same. Anurag and Vijay have previously worked together in ‘Imaikaa Nodigal’, hence the upcoming project will be their second collaboration.

Apart from them, OP Nataraj, Munishkanth, Arul Doss, and Manikandan are also a part of the film. Reportedly, the music for the movie will be composed by Ajanessh Loknath, who also composed the music for Kantara.

Earlier in an interview with IndiaGlitz, Anurag praised Vijay Sethupathi and said that he is a very generous actor who gives a lot and there is so much to learn from him. “Just by looking into his eyes, you automatically become a better actor,” he added.

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap recently received a seven-minute standing ovation for his upcoming film Kennedy at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in the Grand Lumiere Theatre. Kennedy is a neo-noir thriller film featuring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone in lead roles. His fans are eagerly waiting for the theatrical release of the film.

Vijay Sethupathi on the other hand was last seen in the Tamil film ‘Viduthalai Part 1’ of Vetrimaaran. He will next be seen alongside Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. He also has Merry Christmas with Katrina Kaif.