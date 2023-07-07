Anurag Kashyap Witnesses Craze For Baahubali In Switzerland, Says 'SS Rajamouli Is A True Rockstar'

SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise has become a cultural phenomenon. The epic saga, consisting of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, broke barriers and achieved extraordinary success. Even years after its release, the franchise continues to enjoy immense popularity and a dedicated fan base. Anurag Kashyap recently witnessed the global craze for Baahubali first-hand while attending the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival in Switzerland. The enthusiastic fans would passionately scream Baahubali before screenings. The Kennedy director shared the videos and hailed Rajamouli as a true rockstar.

“In Neuchatel at Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival, their all-time favourite film is SS Rajamouli‘s Baahubali. At every single screening, at all cinemas, before the film during the play of the ads, someone in the crowd always screams ‘Baaaahubaaali’ and the rest of the crowd follows,” Anurag wrote.

He added, “First time I thought it was a one off and then it happened the second time. After which I recorded the crowd screaming Baahubali at all screenings I went. Here is four of those videos. Such is the love for Rajamouli and his film. The head of the festival told me that if he actually ever came here, the audience will die of ecstasy. He is the true rock star at genre/fantastic festivals. Here is to you SSR.”

Reacting to the post, a user mentioned, “I heard about this for years, thanks for recording it, I sent it to SSR,” another stated, “Crazy,” while another wrote, “Coolest ever,” one more wrote, “Basically it’s like ‘Jai Balayyaaa’ in Telugu states.”

SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise is a groundbreaking two-part fictional period drama that took the world by storm. The first instalment was released in 2015, followed by the highly awaited sequel in 2017. Both films shattered box office records and garnered widespread critical acclaim, not only in India but also on the international stage, including Japan, China and major European countries.

Both films have an impressive ensemble cast comprising of talented actors, including Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, and Nassar.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli’s RRR, featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR also became a massive hit worldwide. Films song, Naatu Naatu won Oscars in the Best Song category.