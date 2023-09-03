Anurag Kashyap Would Love To Work With Alia Bhatt Only If It Doesn’t…

Alia Bhatt is one of the most bankable actresses in Bollywood. The actress was recently honoured with the National Film Award in the Best Actress category for her remarkable performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. She is also basking in the success of her recently released film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Now filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has praised the actress and expressed his interest to work with her, but on one condition.

In an interview with Zoom Entertainment, Anurag shared that he would love to work with Alia if it doesn’t affect the film’s budget, since he makes low-budget films. “I think Alia is one of the best performers in the country, and I always reach out to her after watching her work. But I keep quiet when I don’t like something she’s done. I would love to (work with her) if it doesn’t affect the budget and the dynamics of my film, but it also has to come from the other side.”

The filmmaker also shared that he immediately backs out, if any actor hesitates to work with him. “I don’t believe in wishful thinking. I don’t chase actors more than once. If they tell me to make adjustments to the script, I do it, but mostly, their hesitation is enough to get me to back out. Because if their heart isn’t in it, you can tell immediately on the screen,” he added.

Recently Sunny Deol too shared that he would love to work with Alia Bhatt. Sunny, who’s celebrating the success of Gadar 2, was questioned about a female actress he would like to work with. Responding to this, the actor told Zoom that he wants to work with Alia Bhatt and it doesn’t have to be in roles where they’re a couple or paired opposite each other. “I like Alia Bhatt a lot. It will be interesting to do a film with her. I’m not saying as hero-heroine or opposite (each other), I’m talking it could be anything like a daughter-father,” said Sunny Deol.

Bhatt’s recent movie, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, was a hit in both India and other countries. She also made her debut in Hollywood with the film Heart of Stone, where she acted alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The actress is about to start filming a new action movie about a prison escape, directed by Vasan Bala, as per reports by Pinkvilla. Additionally, Alia Bhatt is working on other projects like Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra and a standalone film in Aditya Chopra’s spy series.`