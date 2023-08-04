Anurag Kashyap's Ex-Wife Kalki Koechlin Attends Aaliyah's Engagement With Her Baby, Pics Go Viral

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap’s engagement party was a star-studded event. Held on Thursday night in Mumbai, the engagement was attended by Suhana Khan, Kushi Kapoor, Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan among others. However, one guest that caught everyone’s attention was Anurag’s former wife Kalki Koechlin.

Yes, Kalki Koechlin also attended her step-daughter Aaliyah’s engagement. She was snapped by the paparazzi with her daughter and current boyfriend. She sported a pastel-toned saree and looked prettiest as she posed for the cameras. Check out her pictures here:

Kalki Koechlin was previously married to Anurag Kashyap. They tied the knot in 2011 but parted ways just four years after their wedding."Me and Kalki are separating, we are taking time off from each other to figure things out. We are not divorcing. We request the media to please respect our privacy and give us our space and not speculate. Thank you, Kalki and Anurag," their joint statement read.

In 2019, Kalki opened up about her divorce from Anurag and revealed that she needed therapy after separation. “I have been through a divorce, and also needed therapy. It’s important to [be mindful of] your mental health, and get the perspective of one who is not a family member or a friend, sometimes," the actress had said as quoted by India Today.

Kalki had also clarified that she shares a cordial relation with Anurag and added, “We are still friends and chat and meet. He is a good guy who wears his heart on his sleeve."