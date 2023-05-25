Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy Gets 7-Minute Standing Ovation at Cannes, Filmmaker Says 'Grateful'

Anurag Kashyap’s highly anticipated film Kennedy, an essential police noir film, was recently screened at The Grand Lumiere Theatre at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. Kennedy is based on the insomniac cop who dwells in different circumstances while looking for redemption. The hype around the film has been soaring high with the film being screened on a stage as prestigious and renowned as Cannes. Following the screening, Anurag Kashyap’s movie also received a 7 minute long standing ovation at Cannes.

Talking about the same, the filmmaker said, “It’s always special to show your film to the world at Cannes and it’s a lifetime moment to play at the Grand Theatre Lumiere. Kennedy is a very special film to me and extremely personal too. We have put our heart and soul into making this film. 7 mins long standing ovation from the audience has made me full of gratitude. I am very grateful and excited at the same time.”

Anurag Kashyap was also joined by Vikramaditya Motwane, Rahul Bhatt, Sunny Leone, Shariq Patel, Ranjan Singh, Kabir Ahuja, Bhumika Tewari, Neeraj Joshi and Ashima Awasthi at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. “I am thrilled to make my Cannes debut with Kennedy being screened here. It’s only a dream few actors get to live, and I take a lot of pride in being a part of such a prestigious event. I cannot wait to see how the global audience reacts," Sunny Leone said.

Meanwhile, Kennedy’s lead actor Rahul Bhatt also expressed gratitude and added, “Kennedy is our labor of love. The film is exciting, it keeps you gripped. And as I, along with my team, enter the coveted red carpet of Cannes and show our film to the world, I am full of gratitude for everyone, especially Anurag, who made this possible."

“We are thrilled to see ‘Kennedy’ garner a high-wattage response, here at Cannes. I thank the selection committee at Cannes for extending this opportunity to us. Having an exuberant applause at Grande Lumiere Theatre by the audience is indeed a once-in-a-lifetime surreal experience,’’ Shariq Patel, CBO of Zee Studios said.

With Kennedy, Kashyap returned to the Cannes Film Festival where he previously presented films such as ‘Raman Raghav 2.0’, ‘Ugly’, ‘Bombay Talkies’ and the two-part gangster drama ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’.