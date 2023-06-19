Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy Gets Standing Ovation At Sydney Film Festival; Video Goes Viral

Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy, starring Sunny Leone in the lead, has been creating a continuous buzz. The film follows a sleep-deprived police officer on a quest for redemption amidst diverse situations. Esteemed individuals at both national and international levels have been showering the film with widespread acclaim. Adding to the excitement, director Anurag Kashyap recently attended the Sydney Film Festival, where the movie was not only screened but also received a standing ovation from the audience.

Kashyap, who was also the head of the Jury and chief guest at the Sydney Film Festival attended the mega show with Sunny Leone, Shariq Patel and the rest of the film’s team.

Last month, Kennedy also received a 7 minute long standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival. Talking about the same, the filmmaker had said, “It’s always special to show your film to the world at Cannes and it’s a lifetime moment to play at the Grand Theatre Lumiere. Kennedy is a very special film to me and extremely personal too. We have put our heart and soul into making this film. 7 mins long standing ovation from the audience has made me full of gratitude. I am very grateful and excited at the same time.”

Sunny Leone, who also accompanied Kashyap to the Cannes, had also said, “I am thrilled to make my Cannes debut with Kennedy being screened here. It’s only a dream few actors get to live, and I take a lot of pride in being a part of such a prestigious event. I cannot wait to see how the global audience reacts,"

Kennedy is written and directed by Anurag Kashyap starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone. The film has been produced by Zee Studios and Ranjan Singh & Kabir Ahuja of Good Bad Films. The DOP of the film is Sylvester Fonseca. The music of the film is composed by Ashish Narula with Aamir Aziz & Boyblanck. The editing of the film is done by Tanya Chhabria and Deepak Kattar. The sound design of the film is done by Kunal Sharma and Dr. Akshay Indikar.