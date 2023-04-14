Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy To Be Part Of The Upcoming Cannes 2023

Indian director Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy will be part of the Cannes Film Festival’s official sections. It will play under Midnight Screenings. This was announced today by Thierry Fremaux, the Festival Director, in Paris.

Kashyap has been a regular at Cannes. His Gangs of Wasseypur was screened at the 2012 Director’s Fortnight, which is an important sidebar of the 12-day event that begins on May 16.

“Bombay Talkies”, an anthology had Kashyap as one of the helmers. It was part of Special Screenings at the 2013 Cannes.

Kashyap’s thriller “Ugly” was also screened in the Directors’ Fortnight section at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival, and this was followed by Raman Raghav 2.0 in 2016 also in the Director’s Fortnight.

Besides Kennedy, the Festival will have the works of Martin Scorsese, Wes Anderson, Wim Wenders, Kore-eda Hirokazu and Todd Haynes. These filmmakers will premiere movies both in and out of competition, meaning only a select few will have a chance at capturing the Palme d’Or, the festival’s highest honour. All of these filmmakers are a familiar presence on the Croisette, having screened movies there before.

This time, Cannes will have more women directors – after being criticised for failing to give them adequate representation. There will be a record number of six films from women — including Alice Rohrwacher’s “La Chimera,” Jessica Hausner’s “Club Zero,” Catherine Breillat’s “Last Summer,” Justine Triet’s “Anatomie d’une chute,” Ramata-Toulaye Sy’s “Banel et Adama,” and Kaouther Ben Hania’s documentary’s “Olfa’s Daughters.”

The top Competition slot will have several Italian titles from auteurs like Nanni Moretti (“The Sun of the Future”), Marco Bellocchio (“Rapito”) and Rohrwacher, who was in competition before with “The Wonders” and “Happy as Lazzaro” which won the Jury Prize and the screenplay award, respectively.

The second most important section at Cannes A Certain Regard will showcase the works of emerging directors from all over the world, including a large delegation of films from the African continent, and a first film from Mongolia, Zoljargal Purevdash’s “If Only I Could Hibernate.” A Certain Regard will kick off with the French film “Le Règne Animal” by Thomas Cailley, whose feature debut “Les Combattants” won a few Cesar Awards.

Here is the full list:

COMPETITION

“Club Zero,” Jessica Hausner

“Asteroid City,” Wes Anderson

“The Zone of Interest,” Jonathan Glazer

“Fallen Leaves,” Aki Kaurismaki

“Les Filles D’Olfa” (“Four Daughters”), Kaouther Ben Hania

“Anatomie D’une Chute,” Justine Triet

“Monster,” Kore-eda Hirokazu

“Il Sol Dell’Avvenire,” Nanni Moretti

“La Chimera,” Alice Rohrwacher

“About Dry Grasses,” Nuri Bilge Ceylan

“L’Ete Dernier,” Catherine Breillat

“The Passion of Dodin Bouffant,” Tran Anh Hung

“Rapito,” Marco Bellocchio

“May December,” Todd Haynes

“Firebrand,” Karim Ainouz

“The Old Oak,” Ken Loach

“Perfect Days,” Wim Wenders

“Banel Et Adama,” Ramata-Toulaye Sy

“Jeunesse,”Wang Bing

UN CERTAIN REGARD

“Los Delincuentes” (“The Deliquents”), Rodrigo Moreno

“How to Have Sex,” Molly Manning Walker

“Goodbye Julia,” Mohamed Kordofani

“Crowra (The Burti Flower),” João Salaviza & Renée Nader Messora

“Simple Comme Sylvain,” Monia Chokri

“Kadib Abyad” (“The Mother of All Lies”), Asmae EL Moudir

“Los Colonos” (“The Settlers”), Felipe Galvez

“Augure” (“Omen”), Baloji Tshiani

“The Breaking Ice,” Anthony Chen

“Rosalie,” Stéphanie Di Giusto

“The New Boy,” Warwick Thornton

“If Only I Could Hibernate,” Zoljargal Purevdash

“Hopeless,” Kim Chang-hoon

“Terrestrial Verses,” Ali Asfari & Alireza Khatami

“Rien a Perdre,” Delphine Deloget

“Les Meutes,” Kamal Lazraq

“Le Regne Animal,” Thomas Cailley

OUT OF COMPETITION

“Killers of the Flower Moon,” Martin Scorsese

“The Idol,” Sam Levinson

“Cobweb,” Kim Jee-woon

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” James Mangold

“Jeanne du Barry,” Maiwenn

MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS

“Omar la Fraise,” Elias Belkeddar

“Kennedy,” Anurag Kashyap

“Acide,” Just Philippot

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

“Retratos Fantasmas,” (“Pictures of Ghosts”), Kleber Mendonca Filho

“Anselm,” Wim Wenders

“Occupied City,” Steve McQueen

“Man in Black,” Wang Bing

CANNES PREMIERE

“Le Temps D’Aimer,” Katell Quillevere

“Cerrar Los Ojos,” Victor Erice

“Bonnard, Pierre et Marthe,” Martin Provost

“Kubi,” Takeshi Kitano

