Sunny Leone Looks Breathtaking in Saree in First Look of Anurag Kashyap Kennedy, See Photo

The official line-up for the 76th Cannes Film Festival has been announced and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy will be the only Indian film to be screened at the prestigious event. Soon after, Anurag Kashyap released the first look at this ambitious project starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone. As announced by the festival’s director, Thierry Fremaux, Kennedy has been selected to be premiered under the Midnight Screenings category. Cannes will take place in May.

Anurag Kashyap took to his Instagram handle to share Kennedy’s first look. He shared two stills of the lead characters, played by Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone, respectively, and wrote, “Meet Kennedy and Charlie." Rahul is seen holding a gun and aiming it towards the camera. The background is dark with a red hue, reflecting the rage in his character. The next image is of Sunny Leone, who looks stunning in a retro appearance. She wears a saree with a cape and sunglasses, and her makeup and hair are set in the age-old style.

Anurag Kashyap's friends and fans are admiring the looks of the characters and are expecting an interesting plot. Director Zoya Akhtar dropped red hearts and high-five emojis while actress Emmanuelle Béart commented: “Bravo."

A user replied, “It's like finally you are back with your kind of film, which we have been missing for so long. OG." Another reader appreciated this entry in the Cannes, “Kennedy’s selection this year in the Midnight Screening further cements his stature as a giant of world cinema."

Anurag Kashyap also expressed his happiness over his film selection with this post:

This is not the first time an Anurag Kashyap film will be screened at the prestigious festival. Earlier, Gangs of Wasseypur was shown during the 2012 Director's Fortnight, a significant section of the festival. The 2013 Cannes Film Festival's Special Screenings included Bombay Talkies, an anthology Kashyap was associated with. Again in 2013, Kashyap's film Ugly was played in the Directors' Fortnight section. Raman Raghav 2.0 was then shown in the same section in 2016. The official account of the Cannes Festival announced the screening of Kennedy on Thursday

Sunny Leone also expressed her excitement over the film being chosen for the festival. She wrote, “I am beyond belief at this amazing moment. One of the proudest moments of my entire career. The only Indian film to be representing India at the prestigious." She further thanked Anurag Kashyap for giving her this opportunity and said, “Will forever be your 'Charlie', thank you to the moon and back." The actress praised her co-actor, Rahul Bhat, for his exemplary performance.

Anurag's last release was Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat, which starred Alaya F, and Karan Mehta.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here