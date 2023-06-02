Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Are All Smiles As They Enjoy Coffee Date In London; Photo

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are currently in London. Recently, the couple stepped out for a coffee date in the city when they also obliged a fan with a picture. It is now going viral on social media.

In the photo, Anushka and Virat were seen sitting in a cafe in London. Anushka sported a beige coat and looked prettiest as ever. On the other hand, Virat Kohli looked dapper in a denim jacket. The two were also smiles as they posed together. Check out the picture here:

Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Snapped at L'ETO Caffe in London yesterday. #Virushka #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/z73805TqkU— Virat Kohli Fan Club (@TeamVirat) June 1, 2023

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli often set couple goals and shower love on each other on social media. The two tied the knot in 2017 in Italy. Their wedding was an intimate affair with only family members in presence. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl in January 2021 and named her Vamika.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma will soon be seen in Chakda Xpress. The film is a biopic on the life of cricketed Jhulan Goswami. The movie also marks her comeback to film after almost 4 years. She was last seen in Zero which also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The upcoming sports drama will be released on Netflix soon.

Besides this, if a recent report by Peeping Moon is to be believed, Anushka has also been roped in for Atlee’s next movie which will also star Varun Dhawan. Reportedly, it will be a remake of the 2016 Tamil hit, Theri. Interestingly, the original movie was directed by Atlee and starred Thalapathy Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Amy Jackson in the lead.

Anushka is also rumoured to share the screen with Samantha Ruth Prabhu for a women-centric film. However, not much details about it are known as of now.