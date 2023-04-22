Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Savour Dosa And Vada At Bengaluru's Famed Eatery; See Pics

The renowned Central Tiffin Room (CTR) in Malleswaram received unexpected visitors - Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, along with their family and friends. They stopped by to try the eatery’s famous crispy dosas. Anushka, who is Bengaluru-born, took a delicious trip down memory lane with her hubby. Their culinary expedition included hitting up Anushka’s favourite food joints, which she shared with fans on her Instagram stories. Anushka’s parents also joined the fun as they indulged in the scrumptious offerings of the famous eatery in Bengaluru. The couple then made their way to the popular Corner House, where Anushka picked her favourite ice cream before heading back home.

The official Instagram page of Central Tiffin Room, lso shared the couple’s photographs and expressed that they were glad to serve them. They wrote in the caption, “Look who joined us today! It was great pleasure having the legendary @virat.kohli and the beautiful @anushkasharma visit us with their family. Your words and wishes have raised our spirits and made our day! Looking forward to having you again.”

Anushka, too, took to her Instagram to share pictures of her meal and thanked a friend for hosting them. Her meal comprised dosa, vada and sweets.

After being in a relationship for several years, Anushka and Virat tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy in 2017. The couple welcomed their daughter Vamika in January 2021.

Anushka’s next project is sports biopic “Chakda Xpress," which marks her return to work after motherhood. The movie is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami and was filmed in Kolkata and the UK. Production for the movie began last year. Additionally, Anushka made a cameo appearance in the Netflix film “Qala," produced by her brother Karnesh Sharma, in 2021.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here